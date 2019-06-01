Chelsea Release Hilarious Mockumentary Style Clip on 'Hero of Baku' Rob Green

Chelsea emphatically secured their second Europa League with a 4-1 win over Premier League rivals Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday.

While the night largely belonged to Eden Hazard, who netted a brace in what many believe was his final game for the Blues before a potential summer move to Real Madrid, another hero emerged during the celebrations.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

That person was none other than Rob Green. The former West Ham shot stopper channelled his inner 2012 John Terry to join his Chelsea teammates to lift the Europa League trophy to create one of the everlasting images of the final.

Despite announcing his retirement after the final, it hasn't stopped Chelsea posting a mockumentary style promotional video on Twitter regarding Green and the post-match shenanigans in Azerbaijan's capital.

Accompanied with dramatic music and cuts to events in Baku, Green provided the voice over for the video, which began: "Arsenal had the open-top bus, they didn't have a clue what we were planning. Not. A. Clue.





"They [Chelsea] needed more than a leader on the pitch, they needed a leader that wasn't actually playing. This is my chance to give something back.

🔊 “I’ll never forget the look on Willian’s face. He just looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing here!’”



This is the Rob Green story, the hero of Baku... 💚 pic.twitter.com/2bKffuIKDo — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 31, 2019

"The emotion was real. Look at David Luiz. I'll never forget the look on Willian's face. He just looked at me and said, 'What are you doing here?'

"History. It's a classic, never-give-up photo. This has the potential to change player celebrations forever."





The video appeared to have finished, before the 39-year-old rounded it off with the late quip ahead of the upcoming Champions League final, adding: "Are we done? I've just got to get a flight to Madrid!"

Green joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2018, although the former England international failed to make a competitive appearance for the Blues before confirming his retirement from the game.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

As well as the keeper's departure, Chelsea could also lose manager Maurizio Sarri this summer, with reports claiming the club have 'agreed' to release the Italian from his contract at Stamford Bridge amid interest from Juventus.