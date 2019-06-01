Dillon Hoogewerf: 5 Things to Know About Manchester United's First Summer Signing

It looks set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to rebuild his Manchester United side after a disastrous 2018/19 campaign.





And it appears that United have got the ball rolling early, with 16-year-old Dillon Hoogewerf confirming his move to the club from Ajax on his Instagram page; leaving fans trawling the interwebs to find out more about their new signing.





With that being said, we here at 90min thought we'd save you the trouble - by bringing you five things to know about the Red Devils new boy.

He Was Regarded as a Standout Talent in Ajax's Youth Academy

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

This season we've seen just how good Ajax's youth academy is, with a number of academy graduates helping the senior team reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

Frenkie de Jong has already secured a big money move to Barcelona, whilst a number of Europe's top clubs are set to come in for the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Donny van de Beek.

Hoogewerf was viewed by many within the club to be the next big thing, but it looks like United have stolen him from their grasp. If he can replicate the kind of quality shown by the aforementioned players, then United fans will have plenty of reasons to be excited.

He Is A Tricky, Skilful Winger

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

United fans may be wondering what kind of player they'll be getting. Well... they'll be happy to know that Hoogewerf is a nightmare for opposing defenders, with his willingness to take defenders on one-on-one.

He's also composed in front of goal, with a number of cheeky chips and delicate finishes available to view on an impressive YouTube highlight reel.

At just 16 years of age, he appears to ooze self-belief and confidence - something that the current United team has been lacking this past season.

He Averaged a Goal Every 167 Minutes for the Ajax Under-17s This Season

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The 16-year-old grabbed the attention of Europe's top clubs by posting some very impressive stats at youth level.

He bagged 10 goals and six assists this season, averaging a goal every 167 minutes for the Ajax Under-17s.

Productive on the ball, Hoogewerf looks to get on the ball whenever he can, with a willingness and desire to mix flamboyance with genuine end product a trait that every fan up and down the country will be excited to hear about.

He Stands Just 5'4" Tall

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

Hoogewerf still has some filling out to do, and there's every chance that he'll be shooting up in height when he moves to Old Trafford.

Standing just 5'4" tall at present, he's certainly on the small side at the moment - but that hasn't stopped the likes of Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne enjoying a highly successful career at the top of the game.

Gone are the days of being 'too small', though there's nothing to say that he won't enjoy a growth spurt in his later teen years.

He's Already Represented Ajax at Under-19 Level

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

Many players aspire to represent youth teams at higher age groups, and that's exactly what Hoogewerf has achieved during his time at Ajax.

Although he spent the majority of this season with the Under-17s, he also stepped up to the plate and represented the Under-19s - proving just how valuable a commodity Ajax thought he could be.

He'll likely join United's development squad to begin with, but a rise through the Under-18 ranks could lead to Premier League 2 football and an eye on a first-team spot before too long.