FIFA 19: Ranking the New La Liga Team of the Season Cards

It's week number three of FIFA 19's Team of the Season (TOTS) for Europe's major leagues, and this time it's the biggest and best players from La Liga which have been given major upgrades.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona dominate the list of the 20 boosted cards available in packs after winning their 26th La Liga title, with two cards available through Weekly Objectives and another through a Squad Builder Challenge.

So here's a quick rundown of every player featured in the La Liga Team of the Season, as well as a 90min rating to see if these players are actually value for money upon release.

Jan Oblak (GK)

Few can argue about the inclusion of Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, who enjoyed another fabulous season for Los Rojiblancos.

His 20 clean sheets in La Liga couldn't be bettered by any other goalkeeper in the division, with his form throughout the campaign already earning him two TOWT cards. At a reasonable price as well, he's a certainty for any defence based around Spain's top tier.

Price: 255,000

90min Rating: 9/10

Gerard Pique (CB)

The first of many Barcelona players to feature on this list, Gerard Pique has earned himself a considerable upgrade with his TOTS card.

It's an upgrade that see's the Spaniard pace increase considerably, which is usually his only flaw in the game, meaning there are few better centre-backs in the game to have this season.

Price: 350,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Jordi Alba (LB)

Few would've been surprised by the inclusion of Jordi Alba in La Liga's TOTS, after being the standout left-back in the division during 2018/19.

The speed merchant is just about covered in every major attribute, as would be expected with such a considerable boost, which is why the defender is such a popular choice for so many players.

Price: 470,000

90min Rating: 8/10

Jesus Navas (RWB)

Enjoying a career renaissance as a right wing-back for Sevilla, Jesus Navas has more than earned his spot in La Liga's TOTS.

In what is the 33-year-old's first upgrade on FIFA 19, the stats means that Navas is better suited to being a wing-back rather than a full-back - namely due to his 48 strength - but is a more than useful squad player to have.

Price: 150,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Dakonam Djene (CB)

Getafe were one of the stories of the season, as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification - and Dakonam Djene played a major part in their memorable season.





The 27-year-old has been rewarded with a TOTS card, with the 90 pace a particular standout for the defend, while his 5'9" height is made up for with his 96 jumping.





Price: 194,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Pablo Sarabia (CM)

One of the standout players on this season's game, Pablo Sarabia has managed to better his 'Headliner' card with a TOTS equivalent.





Despite being positioned as a central midfielder, the 27-year-old's stats - draw attention to shooting, passing and dribbling - does lend itself to a shift further forward in order to reap the benefits of this card.





Price: 303,000

90min Rating: 8/10

Dani Parejo (CM)

The captain of this season's Copa del Rey winners, Valencia's Dani Parejo has been rewarded with his own TOTS card to play at the heart of anyone's midfield.

Technically gifted yes, the two issues surrounding the 30-year-old is his 60 pace and low defensive work-rate in an otherwise perfectly acceptable card, especially considering the price.

Price: 100,000

90min Rating: 6/10

Sergio Canales (CM)

Despite Real Betis' tenth-place finish, central midfielder Sergio Canales did enough to earn his first upgrade of the season, which has come in some style.

The 28-year-old is equipped well for sides who prefer a more measured approach to attacking, while Canales' 90 for finishing and long shots means he can take a chance should one present itself.

Price: 80,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Luis Suarez (ST)

Matters in the final third now, and we begin with La Liga's runner-up in the goalscoring charts in the shape of Luis Suarez.

As would be expected with the upgrade, the 32-year-old flourishes in every facet of the game, although with his 95-rated UCL Live card available for less than half the price of his TOTS card, perhaps your coins are better off going there.

Price: 2,499,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Lionel Messi (RW)

He was never not going to have a TOTS card, let's be honest.

Lionel Messi's 99-rated card is his THIRD in this season's instalment of the game alone, and is his most expensive version as a right winger.

His 99-rated CL TOTT card is over 1,000,000 coins less, with only his pace and physical stats suffering any notable drop, so you can save yourself some coins if you're in the market for a game-changer.

Price: 3,619,000

90min Rating: 7/10

Karim Benzeman (ST)

The only Real Madrid player to earn a TOTS card was striker Karim Benzema, and it's fair to say it's a pretty impressive one.

Above 90 in five of the six main attributes - his 43 defence being the exception - the 31-year-old appears to be the man to lead your La Liga team, especially considering he's almost 1,000,000 coins cheaper than Suarez's TOTS card.

Price: 1,528,000

90min Rating: 8/10

BENCH

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (119,000) - Considerably cheaper than Oblak yes, but only betters the Slovenian when it comes to kicking/distribution.

Mario Hermoso (123,000) - Has 91-rated pace to deal with the vast majority of speed merchants, combined with the physical attributes to be a shrewd selection as a centre-back.

Santi Cazorla (179,000) - Great to see the Spaniard return to the peak of his powers, with his qualities on the ball unquestionable.

Ever Banega (74,000) - A shadow card upgrade away from being a very handy central midfielder.

Antoine Griezmann (2,900,000) - The quality is there - he's a 97-rated card after all - but you'll certainly need to save up for him.

Iago Aspas (419,000) - Comparable to Griezmann in stature as well as stats, yet is seven times cheaper and could be the alternative to those eyeing up the World Cup winner.

Borja Iglesias (88,000) - A useful focal point, but nothing to get too excited about.

Wissam Ben Yedder (1,805,000) - Pace, finishing and stamina in abundance, the Frenchman is the definition of an Ultimate Team striker.

Ousmane Dembele (1,198,000) - That's the kind of upgrade eight goals and five assists in a single La Liga season gets you these days.

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya and Girona striker Christian Stuani are available through Weekly Objectives.





Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin available through a Squad Builder Challenge.





Prices are accurate at the time of writing.