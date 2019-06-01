Jerome Boateng to Hold PSG and Juventus Talks After Bayern Munich Give Green Light to Leave

Jerome Boateng will speak to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus about potential transfers away from Bayern Munich after being told he can leave the Bundesliga champions.

The central defender has only one year left on his current deal and could be available for as little as £15m, alerting both the French and Italian champions over a possible transfer.

According to The Sun, the former Manchester City youth prospect is willing to run down his contract with the Bavarian giants to ensure he gets the right move.

That being said, the report also claims the 30-year-old would like to be at a new club before the start of pre season.

Manchester United have previously been credited with an interest in Boateng, but injuries and age prevented the Red Devils from completing a transfer that has never seemed likely at any stage.

Juventus will be on the lookout for a replacement for stalwart Andrea Barzagli, who has left the club after making over 250 appearances in all competitions for La Vecchia Signora. However, Juve still have two of the best centre backs around on their books in Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Paris Saint-Germain will want to strengthen at the back, with Thiago Silva now 34 and Marquinhos played in central midfield for much of their highly successful 2018/19 campaign - though they were eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 by United.

Boateng won his seventh Bundesliga title with Bayern this season but only played 20 league games, facing competition at the back from Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule.