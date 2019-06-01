Premier League Transfers: A Club-by-Club Guide to Every Completed Deal in Summer 2019

Transfers! Transfers, transfers, transfers!

Yes, that's right, the transfer window is open and, while it's still early in the summer, deals are already being done as Premier League sides look to strengthen for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

There are sure to be a few sagas over the next few months, with the futures of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba in particular still up in the air.

With all that said, here are all the completed deals so far this window for your perusal.

Arsenal

IN



None



OUT

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Free

Danny Welbeck (Released)

Petr Cech (Retired)

Bournemouth

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) Undisclosed

OUT

Marc Pugh (Released)

Brighton

IN





None

OUT

Bruno Saltor (Retired)

Burnley

IN

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) Undisclosed

OUT

Stephen Ward (Released)

Anders Lindegaard (Released)

Jon Walters (Retired)

Chelsea

IN

None

OUT

Rob Green (Retired)

Crystal Palace

IN

None

OUT

Jason Puncheon (Released)

Julian Speroni (Released)

Everton

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) Free

OUT

None

Leicester

IN

None

OUT

Shinji Okazaki (Released)

Danny Simpson (Released)

Liverpool

IN

None

OUT

None

Manchester City

IN

None

OUT

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) Free

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) Loan

Manchester United

IN



None



OUT

Ander Herrera (Released)

Antonio Valencia (Released)

Newcastle

IN

None

OUT

None

Norwich

IN

Patrick Roberts (Manchester City) Loan

OUT

Carlton Morris (Rotherham) Loan

Mason Bloomfield (Crawley) Loan

Ivo Pinto (Released)

Sheffield United

IN



None



OUT

Paul Coutts (Released)

Martin Cranie (Released)

Conor Washington (Released)

Daniel Lafferty (Released)

Caolan Lavery (Released)

Southampton

IN

None

OUT

None

Tottenham

IN

None

OUT



None



Watford

IN

None

OUT

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) Undisclosed

West Ham

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) Free

OUT

Adrian (Released)

Andy Carroll (Released)

Samir Nasri (Released)

Toni Martinez (Released)

Moses Makasi (Released)

Noha Sylvestre (Released)

Vashon Neufville (Released)

Josh Pask (Released)

Wolves

IN

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) £30m

Hong (Yeovil) Undisclosed

OUT

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury) Undisclosed

Michal Zyro (Released)

Carlos Heredia (Released)

Ben Goodliffe (Released)

Aaron Hayden (Released)

Diego Lattie (Released)

Enzo Sauvage (Released)