Premier League Transfers: A Club-by-Club Guide to Every Completed Deal in Summer 2019

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Transfers! Transfers, transfers, transfers!

Yes, that's right, the transfer window is open and, while it's still early in the summer, deals are already being done as Premier League sides look to strengthen for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

There are sure to be a few sagas over the next few months, with the futures of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba in particular still up in the air.

With all that said, here are all the completed deals so far this window for your perusal. 

Arsenal

Clive Mason/GettyImages

IN

None


OUT

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Free

Danny Welbeck (Released)

Petr Cech (Retired)

Bournemouth

Harry Trump/GettyImages

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) Undisclosed

OUT

Marc Pugh (Released)

Brighton

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

IN


None

OUT

Bruno Saltor (Retired)

Burnley

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

IN

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) Undisclosed

OUT

Stephen Ward (Released)

Anders Lindegaard (Released)

Jon Walters (Retired)

Chelsea

Clive Mason/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

Rob Green (Retired)

Crystal Palace

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

Jason Puncheon (Released)

Julian Speroni (Released)

Everton

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) Free

OUT

None

Leicester

Clive Rose/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

Shinji Okazaki (Released)

Danny Simpson (Released)

Liverpool

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WOLVES

IN

None

OUT

None

Manchester City

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) Free

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) Loan

Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

IN

None


OUT

Ander Herrera (Released)

Antonio Valencia (Released)

Newcastle

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

None

Norwich

Harry Trump/GettyImages

IN

Patrick Roberts (Manchester City) Loan

OUT

Carlton Morris (Rotherham) Loan

Mason Bloomfield (Crawley) Loan

Ivo Pinto (Released)

Sheffield United

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

IN 

None


OUT

Paul Coutts (Released)

Martin Cranie (Released)

Conor Washington (Released)

Daniel Lafferty (Released)

Caolan Lavery (Released)

Southampton

David Cannon/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

None

Tottenham

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT


None

Watford

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

IN

None

OUT

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) Undisclosed

West Ham

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

IN 

Roberto (Espanyol) Free

OUT

Adrian (Released)

Andy Carroll (Released)

Samir Nasri (Released)

Toni Martinez (Released)

Moses Makasi (Released)

Noha Sylvestre (Released)

Vashon Neufville (Released)

Josh Pask (Released)

Wolves

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

IN

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) £30m

Hong (Yeovil) Undisclosed

OUT

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury) Undisclosed

Michal Zyro (Released)

Carlos Heredia (Released)

Ben Goodliffe (Released)

Aaron Hayden (Released)

Diego Lattie (Released)

Enzo Sauvage (Released)

