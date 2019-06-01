Premier League Transfers: A Club-by-Club Guide to Every Completed Deal in Summer 2019

Transfers! Transfers, transfers, transfers!
Yes, that's right, the transfer window is open and, while it's still early in the summer, deals are already being done as Premier League sides look to strengthen for the upcoming 2019/20 season.
There are sure to be a few sagas over the next few months, with the futures of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba in particular still up in the air.
With all that said, here are all the completed deals so far this window for your perusal.
Arsenal
IN
None
OUT
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Free
Danny Welbeck (Released)
Petr Cech (Retired)
Bournemouth
IN
Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) Undisclosed
OUT
Marc Pugh (Released)
Brighton
IN
None
OUT
Bruno Saltor (Retired)
Burnley
IN
Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) Undisclosed
OUT
Stephen Ward (Released)
Anders Lindegaard (Released)
Jon Walters (Retired)
Chelsea
IN
None
OUT
Rob Green (Retired)
Crystal Palace
IN
None
OUT
Jason Puncheon (Released)
Julian Speroni (Released)
Everton
IN
Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) Free
OUT
None
Leicester
IN
None
OUT
Shinji Okazaki (Released)
Danny Simpson (Released)
Liverpool
IN
None
OUT
None
Manchester City
IN
None
OUT
Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) Free
Patrick Roberts (Norwich) Loan
Manchester United
IN
None
OUT
Ander Herrera (Released)
Antonio Valencia (Released)
Newcastle
IN
None
OUT
None
Norwich
IN
Patrick Roberts (Manchester City) Loan
OUT
Carlton Morris (Rotherham) Loan
Mason Bloomfield (Crawley) Loan
Ivo Pinto (Released)
Sheffield United
IN
None
OUT
Paul Coutts (Released)
Martin Cranie (Released)
Conor Washington (Released)
Daniel Lafferty (Released)
Caolan Lavery (Released)
Southampton
IN
None
OUT
None
Tottenham
IN
None
OUT
None
Watford
IN
None
OUT
Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) Undisclosed
West Ham
IN
Roberto (Espanyol) Free
OUT
Adrian (Released)
Andy Carroll (Released)
Samir Nasri (Released)
Toni Martinez (Released)
Moses Makasi (Released)
Noha Sylvestre (Released)
Vashon Neufville (Released)
Josh Pask (Released)
Wolves
IN
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) £30m
Hong (Yeovil) Undisclosed
OUT
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury) Undisclosed
Michal Zyro (Released)
Carlos Heredia (Released)
Ben Goodliffe (Released)
Aaron Hayden (Released)
Diego Lattie (Released)
Enzo Sauvage (Released)