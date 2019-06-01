Sadio Mane Reveals Why He Rejected Manchester United for Liverpool in 2016

Sadio Mane has revealed he was joining to joining Manchester United over Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp convinced him to move to Anfield back in 2016.

The Senegal international enjoyed two fine seasons at Southampton, scoring 21 Premier League goals, and interest in his services was high.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Mane has now revealed he spoke with then United manager Louis van Gaal about a potential switch to Old Trafford, before he was convinced by former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp to make a different decision.

When asked by Robbie Fowler for the Mirror about the United links, Mane said: "Yes, I was really, really close because I even met up with them. So I was coming, I was there and I spoke with the boss who was there before (Van Gaal).

"They made an offer, but in the same week, Klopp called me. He said: “I think it’s the right club. The right coach for me, and I think it’s better that I go to Liverpool’. For me I think it was the right time as well. I said, “I am going to Liverpool.”

"At that time, leaving Southampton , I saw many clubs, but I think Liverpool is the right club for me. I play against Liverpool, I play against City, United, every team and I scored a lot against Liverpool when I was at Southampton, but still I thought this club is my club!

"The boss (Klopp) was at Liverpool and yet I always scored against them. I think he thought: ‘He’s always killing us, so let’s buy him!’ Yeah, just to stop me scoring against Liverpool – so it was good for us both!"

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Mane has enjoyed another terrific season for the Reds, ending the league season with 22 goals, sharing the Golden Boot with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He'll feature in the Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday.