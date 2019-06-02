6 Things Tottenham Must Do to Win a Trophy Next Season

While their first attempt at lifting the Champions League trophy may have ended in disappointment, the fact that Tottenham Hotspur made it all the way to the final in Madrid will give everyone at the club belief that they are now truly one of the top contenders at home and in Europe.

However, they remain trophy-less under Mauricio Pochettino and have not won a title of any description since success over Chelsea in the League Cup in 2008.

There is no doubt that they are getting closer and closer to ending that drought under their Argentinian coach though and, following a campaign of real progress both on and off the pitch, everyone associated with the side will be hopeful that 2020 will be the year they have the taste of silverware once again.

To achieve that, they must make some important decisions and here are 6 things Tottenham need to do to go one better and win a trophy next season.

Keep Mauricio Pochettino

The first and most important thing Spurs must do is keep hold of their manager. The 47-year-old has revolutionised the club since arriving in 2014 and has been the main reason behind their successes in recent times.

His performance has not gone unnoticed with many of Europe's top sides credited with an interest in his services and the man himself suggested he may well look to move on having got Tottenham to the European Cup final.

However, chairman Daniel Levy will know his head coach is at the epicentre of all that has been good in the last five years and must do everything he can to make sure he stays in north London.

Keep Key Players

It is also imperative that Spurs retain the services of the players who have been so important in getting them into their current position as one of the best teams on the continent and it certainly feels as though keeping Pochettino will be vital in making sure they stay on board.

Making sure the likes of Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld do not move on to pastures new will be key as they look to build a side who can take the extra step and start winning trophies.

With Harry Kane already under contract until 2024, the most important piece of the on-pitch jigsaw is in place and Tottenham must make sure their other top performers follow his lead.

Sell Squad Members Who Are Not Good Enough

On the flip side of that, it is time for the Lilywhites to start getting rid of the playing staff who are not good enough to be competing at the top level.

Players such as Kieran Trippier, Victor Wanyama and Fernando Llorente have done solid jobs this season but if they are to topple sides like Manchester City and Liverpool it is time for them to move on and increase the competition in the squad.

At the moment the gap between Tottenham's best players and the ones who make up the rest of the team is too big and it is time to cut the second-string and start increasing the competition for places in the side.

Invest in the Squad

To do that they must start investing in the squad again as there is no way Spurs will continue to make strides if they do not start adding to the players Pochettino has at his disposal.

Levy has not sanctioned a new signing since bringing in Lucas Moura in January 2018 and that has to change if they are to start winning the major competitions.

Every big club around Europe will be looking to improve this summer and in modern football, if you are not moving forwards, you are going backwards.

Tottenham must make sure they do not make that mistake and so it is time for the chequebook to come out again.

Make Their New Stadium a Fortress

The main reason why money has been in short supply in the last few transfer windows has been because of the expenditure on the club's magnificent new stadium.

Now the work has finished on their 62,000-seater it is time for Spurs to use the new ground to their advantage and make it a fortress both next season and in the long-term.

Just as many sides turn up to Anfield or the Etihad beaten before the game has even started, that must also happen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they look to make the jump from serial-contenders to trophy-winners.

Learn From Their Champions League Run

Finally, it is important Spurs learn from their experiences this season, both good and bad - especially what has happened to them on their remarkable run in the Champions League.

They must take heart from the way they have bounced back from adversity while also reviewing where they went wrong in the biggest moments.

Particularly in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano where, despite being the better team for the majority of the game, they were unable to find the necessary quality when they needed it most.

The first title is always the hardest and Spurs came close to reaching the top of the mountain this season, proving they are not far away from success.

If they get the important decisions right this summer and come back stronger next season, Pochettino and his players may well reach the pinnacle at last.