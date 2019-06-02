Andrea Pirlo Slams Divock Origi for 'Awful Performance' in Champions League Final

Andrea Pirlo was less than impressed with Liverpool's Divock Origi after he came onto the field for Roberto Firmino in the Champions League final on Saturday, despite the Belgian sealing the win for the Reds with an 87th-minute strike.

The 24-year-old, who was the hero in the semi-final crushing of Barcelona, started the final on the bench but got his chance to impress by coming on for an unfit Firmino in the 58th minute.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In a game which lacked quality, AC Milan and Juventus legend Pirlo, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports Italia, slammed the substitute for what he deemed to be poor performance in the final.

As quoted by the Metro, Pirlo said: "Divock Origi was awful.

"He came on in such an important game with that attitude. If he hadn’t scored, they should’ve given him a kicking."

Pirlo, who won the trophy twice with Milan, was annoyed at the forward's lack of work rate and quality on the ball. As a team, Liverpool were way below par and struggled all night with ball retention and pass accuracy, and Pirlo's disgruntlement at Orgi was echoed by former England manager Fabio Capello, who was working alongside the Italian.

Origi is lucky he banged one in because his pass accuracy must have been 0% 🤣 — Alex (@King_Alejandro7) June 1, 2019

Liverpool only managed 35% possession on the night, however came away with a 2-0 victory and added a sixth European title to their trophy cabinet. Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has also claimed Jurgen Klopp has Alisson Becker to thank for his side's victory after Loris Karius was to blame for Liverpool's defeat in the final last season.