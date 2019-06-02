Argentina Women's World Cup Preview: Strengths, Weaknesses, Manager, Form, Opponents & More

England's Group D opponents kick off their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign in just over a week's time.

Here is everything you need to know about the Lionesses' rivals ahead of the tournament...

Squad

England's South American group opponents are well represented in their native Argentina, with 13 of their 23-player squad plying their trade in their native country. Eight members of their squad play for eight different Spanish sides, while there is one who turns out for Lyon in France.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Gaby Garton (Sol de Mayo), Solana Pereyra (UAI Urquiza)

Defenders: Agustina Barroso (Madrid CFF), Eliana Stabile (Boca Juniors), Adriana Sachs (UAI Urquiza), Aldana Cometti (Sevilla), Natalie Juncos (Unattached)

Midfielders: Vanesa Santana (Logrono CFF), Ruth Bravo (CD Tacon), Estefania Banini (Levante UD), Miriam Mayorga (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benitez (Boca Juniors), Mariela Coronel (Granada CF Femenino), Dalila Ippolito (CA River Plate)

Forwards: Sole Jaimes (Lyon), Florencia Bonsegundo (Sporting Huelva), Maria Potassa (UAI Urquiza), Mariana Larroquette (CA River Plate), Milagros Menendez (UAI Urquiza)

Manager

Carlos Borrello has been involved with the Argentina women's team on and off in some capacity since 1997. He started as the assistant coach for the senior side before becoming the head coach and technical director a year later. Under his tutelage, Argentina reached their first World Cup in 2003, then three years later won them their first major title, the 2006 South American Women's Football Championship.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Argentina also featured in the 2007 World Cup and the 2008 Summer Olympics, all while Borello simultaneously coached the youth sides. He briefly had a stint in charge of UAI Urquiza, but returned to the national fold to seal Argentina's place at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

Recent Form





At the tail end of last year Argentina overcame Panama 5-1 on aggregate to secure a spot in France, but since then lost three games on the bounce, failing to score and conceding 10 goals in the process. Their final warm up game before the tournament went better though, seeing off Uruguay 3-1 in a friendly back in Argentina.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

8 November 2018 Argentina 4-0 Panama Buenos Aires, Argentina 14 November 2018 Panama 1-1 Argentina Panama City, Panama 28 February 2019 Argentina 0-5 South Korea Sydney, Australia 3 March 2019 Argentina 0-2 New Zealand Sydney, Australia 6 March 2019 Australia 3-0 Argentina Sydney, Australia 24 May 2019 Argentina 3-1 Uruguay La Punta, San Luis, Argentina

Strengths





With so little expected of Argentina in this year's World Cup, Borello's side will be able to play without fear as they head over to France. Other sides may very well underestimate them, and with nobody backing them to make it through the group they could spring a few surprises.

They have Banini as their captain, who has enjoyed a successful career abroad, with the creative midfielder currently turning out for Levante in Spain. Her trickery and vision could be crucial for the side as they play with freedom in France knowing there is a lack of expectation on them. Correa in goal should also provide stability, with the experienced stopper also having been part of the 2007 World Cup squad. In terms of formation, Borello likes to set up with a back four and midfield diamond in front, a formation that allows the side to get the best out of Banini, although a back three is also not out of the question. Weaknesses Naturally, the amount of quality within the side doesn't match up to the other teams in the group, with Argentina the lowest FIFA-ranked side in the competition. Part of the reason for that is that the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) only just announced in March that the 16-team women’s top division would become professional in June. With not much financial backing for the national side, it is hoped that their participation in France will boost the game in Argentina, allowing for potential growth within Argentinian women's football. Furthermore, having been absent from the tournament for 12 years, nerves may get the better of some of the less experienced players - especially with two of their games taking place at the historic Parc des Princes in Paris. Group D Opponents The most winnable game in Argentina's group comes in the form of Scotland, who are making their first World Cup appearance. Victory over the Scots in their final game could come at the right time for Borello's side, as there might be an opportunity to sneak into second spot in the group if results go their way. First up is a clash with a technically gifted Japan side though, who are widely tipped to see off the Argentinians with ease. It will require an astute defensive performance to emerge with a positive result from that game. Lastly in the group are England, who themselves are among the favourites to lift the trophy as well as finish the group as winners. By no means an easy match, Argentina will be hoping the Lionesses have an off-day when they face off at the Stade Océane in Le Havre. 10 June 2019 Argentina vs Japan 5PM Parc des Princes, Paris 14 June 2019 England vs Argentina 8PM Stade Océane, Le Havre 19 June 2019 Scotland vs Argentina 8PM Parc des Princes, Paris

Route to the Final

If Argentina pull of a remarkable shock and seal top spot in Group D, then it would present them with a favourable last 16 tie with the third placed team from either Group B, E or F. The result of that would be a potential face-off with any of Chile, Spain, New Zealand, China or Cameroon (the likely opponents).

If they see off their round of 16 opponents then a quarter final tie would follow against the runner up from either Group A or C. This would mean a hypothetical match-up with either Norway, Italy, Brazil or South Korea. Make it past their quarter final showdown then a sumptuous game against the likely favourites to reach that stage would follow, so either United States or France.

That would set up a final date with Germany, who from the other knockout bracket, are the most likely to reach the final.