John Stones Looking to Feed 'Addictive' Need for Trophies With Nations League Success

Manchester City defender John Stones is hoping to lift a fourth major trophy this year when England head to Portugal for the Nations League finals.

England finished above Croatia and Spain to seal their spot in the semi-finals, where they will take on the Netherlands with a chance to reach the final of the tournament's inaugural campaign.

After securing a domestic treble with City, Stones admitted the feeling of lifting a trophy has become 'addictive' to him, so Nations League success with the Three Lions is high on his list of priorities. The central defender has now won five trophies with the Citizens since joining the Premier League champions from Everton, with a first trophy for England since 1966 a real possibility.

“The chance we've got is so new: a new tournament that we can go and win. There are boys here who have not won or been in any finals and [have not experienced] what it's like to win something or fight for something so special,” he said, via Goal.

"And I want to give them that hunger of something so special, so addictive. When you lift a trophy and know that you've been the best in whatever competition, it is something so special. I can't describe it in any other way. It's so addictive."

With many of Gareth Southgate's men playing for rival Premier League teams, questions have been raised as to whether this causes a divide among the England camp. Stones quickly dispelled any such suggestions, insisting there is a tight bond in the group.

"It [team spirit] will fall back into place," he added. “I think when you look at it when we've had the rivalry all season, as soon as the game is done we've seen it with many players, the game's done and that's it done. It's something you can't hold on to. Obviously, with the Spurs and Liverpool boys it will be a different scenario."