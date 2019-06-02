Jose Mourinho Identifies One Player Who Was Key to Liverpool's Champions League Success

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Whilst providing analysis for the Champions League final in Madrid, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has singled out one player who he feels made the difference for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men were dispatched by Real Madrid in the final last season with two blunders from Loris Karius costing his side dearly. The Reds ended up losing 3-1 that night and the goalkeeping department has been the main area of change for Klopp this season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mourinho has identified the introduction of Alisson Becker as being the reason why Liverpool were able to lift the trophy this time around, after his solid performance between the sticks enabled his side to keep a clean sheet.

Whilst speaking on beIN SPORTS after the match and as quoted by The Mirror, Mourinho explained: "They [Liverpool] stayed with the block of seven, they were very pragmatic, they were very solid defensively.

"And when Tottenham managed to do something and to create something, the player that was missing last season was there today [Alisson].

"He was not phenomenal, he didn't make five or six or seven saves, but he had a couple of saves that stopped Tottenham to draw."

The Brazilian was signed for £67m last summer and has turned out to be pivotal to Liverpool's success this term. He kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League and won the Golden Glove.

Klopp echoed Mourinho's views and also praised his keeper whilst speaking to BT Sport directly after the final whistle. Engulfed in celebrations, Klopp proclaimed: "We had a goalkeeper who makes difficult things look easy. Tonight this is going to be great. This may be the best night of my life, professional wise."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message