Jose Mourinho Identifies One Player Who Was Key to Liverpool's Champions League Success

Whilst providing analysis for the Champions League final in Madrid, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has singled out one player who he feels made the difference for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men were dispatched by Real Madrid in the final last season with two blunders from Loris Karius costing his side dearly. The Reds ended up losing 3-1 that night and the goalkeeping department has been the main area of change for Klopp this season.

Mourinho has identified the introduction of Alisson Becker as being the reason why Liverpool were able to lift the trophy this time around, after his solid performance between the sticks enabled his side to keep a clean sheet.

Whilst speaking on beIN SPORTS after the match and as quoted by The Mirror, Mourinho explained: "They [Liverpool] stayed with the block of seven, they were very pragmatic, they were very solid defensively.

"And when Tottenham managed to do something and to create something, the player that was missing last season was there today [Alisson].

"He was not phenomenal, he didn't make five or six or seven saves, but he had a couple of saves that stopped Tottenham to draw."

The Brazilian was signed for £67m last summer and has turned out to be pivotal to Liverpool's success this term. He kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League and won the Golden Glove.

Klopp echoed Mourinho's views and also praised his keeper whilst speaking to BT Sport directly after the final whistle. Engulfed in celebrations, Klopp proclaimed: "We had a goalkeeper who makes difficult things look easy. Tonight this is going to be great. This may be the best night of my life, professional wise."