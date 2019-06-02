Jurgen Klopp Filmed Celebrating With Fans 12 Months After Similar Video Emerged After UCL Final Loss

Jurgen Klopp has been filmed celebrating with fans after his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The video comes 12 months after footage was released of Klopp and his assistant singing chants with Liverpool supporters after their defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last May.

The German manager has a fantastic relationship with supporters and the video posted last season by Anfield HQ founder Oliver Bond received tumultuous praise for Klopp, the celebratory scenes between manager and fans seen as a rarity in the modern game.

The most recent clip posted by Bond shows Klopp holding the Champions League trophy, surrounded by fans and relaying the chant from last year's video, with lyrical changes to celebrate their sixth European title:





"Sending greetings from Madrid

Tonight we made it number six

We brought it back to Liverpool

Because we promised we will do!"

Klopp and his team travelled back to Liverpool Sunday morning and are due to set off on an open top bus parade to share their success with the City on Sunday afternoon, starting at 16:00 BST starting at Allerton Maze.