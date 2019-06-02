Liverpool's Total Earnings in Prize Money for Champions League Triumph Over Tottenham Revealed

Liverpool's Champions League final triumph on Saturday is set to earn Jurgen Klopp's side an additional £17m in prize money - with total earnings of £66m for winning the competition.

The Reds overcame Tottenham in Madrid courtesy of an early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike from super-sub Divock Origi, crowning what has been a fine season for Klopp's men in which they also missed out on the Premier League title by just one point.

Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true 🏆 #YNWA #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/DOIPwVkdkA — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 1, 2019

The Champions League success ensures that Liverpool will have silverware to show for their successful campaign, but their exploits will also be rewarded with lucrative prize money. According to the Mirror, the club will earn just under £17m for lifting the trophy.

That is added to the total amount they have already received for their progression through the competition, with the overall figure expected to reach £66m for winning the Champions League.

It is said that Champions League sides share a total prize fund of £1.73bn. Initial prize money is awarded in the group stage, which is worth around £13.2m, whilst performance bonuses are also applicable for each match that is won or lost.

An additional £8.2m is then awarded for reaching the last 16, £9m for progression to the quarter-finals and another £10.3m for reaching the semi-final stage, whilst both Liverpool and Tottenham earned £12.9m apiece for reaching the final.

However, that prize money is purely accumulated directly through the competition itself. There are also further earnings from TV revenue, through which the clubs split the £260m market pool, whilst there are also co-efficient shares which reflect their 10-year performance ranking.

Those additional earnings are apparently set to see both Liverpool and Tottenham earn £31m from TV revenue alone for reaching the showpiece event at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

In total, Liverpool are set to earn a whopping £97m for their Champions League exploits, whilst Tottenham are set to pocket just £1m less than their counterparts.