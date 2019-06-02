Matthijs de Ligt to Inform Manchester United in the 'Coming Days' Over His Transfer Decision

Matthijs de Ligt is to inform Manchester United on his decision to join the club or not in the 'coming days' as the defender's future continues to remain a mystery.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked to the Ajax star, although Barcelona are equally interested with the centre half able to essentially handpick his next destination after emerging as one of world football's finest talents.

Barcelona are eager to seal a deal for De Ligt, eyeing the 19-year-old as the long-term successor to Gerard Pique. Meanwhile, United are desperate for reinforcements this summer after a dismal campaign, with the club's hierarchy seeing the Dutchman as the perfect start to an Old Trafford revolution.

It now seems United will get their answer shortly, with the Telegraph claiming De Ligt will inform the club of his decision within the next few days.

At present, Barcelona are in a far better position to offer De Ligt trophies, given their dominance in La Liga and repeated Champions League runs. All of these factors give the Ajax man reason to choose La Blaugrana over the Premier League outfit, however, in terms of a long-term plan, De Ligt is drawn to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, according to the Telegraph.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

The Telegraph's report states that De Ligt is 'intrigued' by the current rebuilding process at United, while he also is tempted by the style of football in England, with the fast, aggressive football more likely to improve him as a player. A place in the United starting XI would be assured, while regular outings for Barca are not set in stone.

Furthermore, at just 19-years-old, there is a lure of moulding himself into a better centre half at Old Trafford, and then make the move to Spain in a few years' time.