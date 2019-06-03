AC Milan Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch I Rossoneri Play This Summer

2018/19 was yet another disappointing season for the Rossoneri, as they once again missed out on a Champions League spot and unspectacularly crashed out of the Europa League at the group stage. This led to the departure of head coach Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Leonardo.

Speculation over who will replace Gattuso continues, although the fans will be hopeful that they can bring in a coach who will get them into the Champions League and perhaps, more importantly, bring stability.

Milan will play three of Europe's elite clubs in the International Champions Cup, which might indicate how Milan might perform competitively in 2019-20.

Bayern Munich

The Rossoneri begins with what will be a tough fixture as they play current German champions Bayern Munich at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The stats seem to be in Milan's favour, however, having won four out of their last five against the Bavarian side. In fact, their last meeting was in this competition two years ago, where they trashed Bayern 4-0. Still, it should prove to be a tough first test for whoever Milan bring in as head coach next season.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday July 23 What Time Is Kick Off? 2:00am (BST) Where Is It Played? Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, United States TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Benfica

Their second pre-season fixture will be against Portuguese champions Benfica at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which is about 22 miles away from Boston, Massachusetts.

Benfica had a slow start to 2018/19, but after replacing Rui Vitória with Bruno Lage, the Águias went on a spectacular 19 game unbeaten run that saw them win the Portuguese title. It should prove to be another tough fixture for the Rossoneri.





Milan haven't played Benfica for nearly 12 years when they met in the group stage of the Champions League. Milan won 2-1 at home but could only muster a 1-1 draw in Lisbon.





When Is Kick Off? Sunday July 28 What Time Is Kick Off? 8:00pm (BST) Where Is It Played? Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Manchester United

In their final International Champions Cup fixture, Milan will play fellow Europa League side Manchester United at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Milan played the Red Devils in last year's edition of the International Champions Cup, losing 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Given the recent fortunes of both clubs, expect this to be yet another close match.