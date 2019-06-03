Arsenal Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Gunners Play This Summer

Another trophyless season, another year outside of the Champions League and another disappointing campaign - Arsenal must pick themselves back up ahead of 2019/20.

They can make the first steps towards recovery with a strong showing in their friendlies this summer, where they venture across the pond to face a host of prestigious European clubs, as well as one from the MLS.

A 4-1 Europa League humbling at the hands of Chelsea compounded the team's earlier failures, Unai Emery's men failing to finish in the Premier League top four and looking wayward in both domestic cups.

Here's a look at the sides the Gunners will meet in the United States to prepare for a vital campaign.

Colorado Rapids

Emery's wounded troops open their pre-season tour in Commerce City where they meet a Colorado Rapids team currently laying at the foot of the MLS Western Conference table.

The Americans have the imposing figure of former Everton shot-stopper Tim Howard guarding their goal, though the 40-year-old has been powerless to stem the tide, conceding 34 times in the Rapids' 15 league fixtures to date.

When is Kick-Off? Tuesday July 16 What Time is Kick-Off? 01:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Dick's Sporting Goods Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Bet365

Bayern Munich

The north Londoners take on their old nemesis in their first International Champions Cup match, battling Bundesliga bruisers Bayern Munich in Los Angeles. In their last three games against Die Roten they have been outclassed and outmuscled, the aggregate score standing at 15-2 in favour of the Germans.

Bayern will be without famed wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery after the pair decided to end their Allianz Stadium careers following another successful season in which the club won a league and cup double.

When Is Kick-Off? Thursday 18 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 04:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Dignity Health Sports Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Roma

Serie A outfit Roma are Arsenal's opponents a mere three days after the clash with Munich, with the Italians likewise losing a legend over the summer. Daniele De Rossi's 19-year association with the Giallorossi came to an end in May, the 35-year-old having played over 600 matches for his boyhood club.

However, the iconic Roman general was unable to help seal Champions League football as a parting gift for his beloved team, the side placing sixth in the league. Nevertheless, ex-Manchester City double-act Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko remain at the Stadio Olimpico for the upcoming campaign.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 20 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 23:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Bank of America Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Real Madrid

The Gunners may have suffered a sizeable setback last year, but their nightmare was nowhere near as horrifying as the one Real Madrid experienced.

The La Liga giants' dire season can be summed up by what was arguably the worst week in the club's magnificent history in March, when they were resoundingly beaten by Barcelona on two occasions, as well as being embarrassed by Ajax at the Bernabeu.

Both Arsenal and their Spanish opposition know they must make amends in 2019/20 or face the wrath of their supporters. They simply have to hit the ground running and, in order to do so, they need a strong summer showing.

When Is Kick-Off? Wednesday 24 July What Time Is kick-Off? 00:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? FedEx Field TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports

Lyon

After completing their International Champions Cup participation against Real, Emery's cohort return to the Emirates Stadium for their final preparatory fixture. They line up against Lyon, who ended last year in third place in Ligue 1, a whopping 19 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchmen have several fantastic players decorating their squad, including former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, domineering midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and mercurial captain Nabil Fekir, though all three may have been lured away by the time they meet Arsenal.