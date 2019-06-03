Barcelona 2019/20 Home Kit: La Blaugrana Unveil Controversial New Strip for Next Season

Barcelona have revealed their new home kit for the 2019/20 campaign, and it sees a significant departure from their traditional vertical stripes.

Revealing the kit on Twitter, the new shirt features an outlandish chequered design, the first time since 2016 they have departed from their traditional pattern, and it has certainly divided fans.

👕 Our new kit for the 2019/2020 season



💙❤ Talent takes different shapes pic.twitter.com/lhgAH8YX0F — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2019

While the reveal was polarising to an extent, however, club captain Gerard Pique stands by it, insisting it is '100% Barca' via manufacturer's Nike's reveal of the kit.

“The kit is something new and exciting,”he said.

“It might be different but it is 100-percent Barca and it is even better that the design represents the bond the club has with the supporters and the people who are driving the city forward.”

The new design is inspired by the gridded streetscape of Barcelona's Eixample district, and Nike's Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins believes it embodies the creative spirit of the city.

👕 Presenting the 2019/2020 kit

🔵🔴 All the details

➡ https://t.co/KhCpRra4Pc

🛍 On sale from Tuesday, June 4! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2019

“Barcelona is a club with a bold and adventurous philosophy and that resonates throughout the city," he said.

The new kit will be worn by Barca as they herald in a new generation of talent, with the arriving Frenkie de Jong just one of many new arrivals expected at what should be a new-look Barca side next season.