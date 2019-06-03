Liverpool Set to Play in 2019 Club World Cup in Qatar as FIFA Decides on Next Host

Liverpool are set to play the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, with the gulf state expected to host each of the next two editions of the global club competition.

Since 2005, when the annual tournament was re-launched after a brief existence in 2000, it has been held in Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. Awarded two at a time, the UAE was the most recent host in 2017 and 2018, both of which were won by Real Madrid.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

There were false reports that the 2019 Club World Cup might not even take place amid confusion over a potential new competition expected to replace it in the coming years.

The news that it will be going to Qatar, controversially due to host the World Cup in 2022, this coming December and December 2020 comes from the Associated Press.

Liverpool are one of four clubs to have so far booked their place in the 2019 edition, along with newly crowned African champions Esperance de Tunis from Tunisia, Mexican club Monterrey, and New Caledonia's Hienghene Sport representing Oceania.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The winners of the Asian Champions League and Copa Libertadores will join them, with both competitions scheduled to conclude in November.

There is also a place in the seven-team competition for the champions of the host nation. In 2019, that will be 2018/19 Qatar Stars League winners Al-Sadd, now managed by recently retired Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi.

As European champions, Liverpool will get a bye to the semifinals. The eventual Copa Libertadores from South America winner will also get a bye into the other semifinal.

The FIFA Club World Cup is one of the few competitions that Liverpool are still yet to win. They played in the 2005 competition but were beaten in the final by Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Koichi Kamoshida/GettyImages

The Reds also never won its predecessor, the Intercontinental Cup, after declining to participate in both 1977 and 1978, and losing to Flamengo in 1982 and Independiente in 1984.