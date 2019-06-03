Mariano Dismisses Talk of Real Madrid Exit Amid Rumours of Potential Luka Jovic Swap Deal

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has insisted that he will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, amid reports that he could be included in a swap deal for Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Luka Jovic.

With Jovic clearing out his locker in anticipation of agreeing a deal with Los Blancos, doubts have emerged about the future of Mariano. The 25-year-old struggled to impress last season, and was tipped to make the move to Frankfurt to help sweeten the deal for Jovic.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However, speaking to Marca, Mariano declared that he has no desire to leave the club, insisting that the 2019/20 La Liga season will be his year to shine.

He said: "I will not change anymore. This is my team. My idea is to continue in Madrid, in my team. I want to show what I came here to do.





"I fought hard to get Real Madrid. I have worked hard, I have always wanted this as a child and now that I am here I will try to do my best to play in the best team in the world.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"I was in France, I had gone to Lyon to the adventure, and to return to Madrid has been something incredible. I'm super happy. I want to show what I came here to do. This is going to be my year.





"My team had always been Madrid and I was able to return. Now I am convinced one hundred percent that I want to succeed here."

In total, Mariano managed four goals in 22 appearances for Real last season, with two of those strikes coming in his last La Liga appearance against Villarreal in early June. In an injury hit season, the Dominican Republic international has struggled to hold down a permanent place in the team and has been firmly behind leading scorer Karim Benzema in the pecking order.

With Jovic thought to be nearing a €60m switch to the club, Mariano may find himself pushed further down the pecking order, although his recent words suggest he is going to fight for a place in the squad.