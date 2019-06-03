Wolves Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Wanderers Play This Summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set for a completely new pre-season routine when the club heads across the world to compete in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy in China.

Wolves have just completed their best ever season in the league, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League in the process. The Wanderers also reached the FA Cup semi-final where they went down in stoppage time in heartbreaking fashion to Watford. While there aren't too many matches in the plans for Wolves in the summer, they will have many other dates to look forward to, including the Europa League qualifying draw on 18/19 June.

Here's a closer look at who, when and where Wolves will be playing this summer.

Newcastle United

The first of Wolves' pre-season matches will see the squad come up against Newcastle United in China. The two sides have faced off a total of 96 times in their long histories, with 40 matches going in favour of Wolves, 32 for Newcastle and the final 24 ending in draws.

In the 2018/19 Premier League season, the Wanderers won the first matchup 2-1 while the second fixture finished 1-1 at Molineux.

When Is Kickoff? Wednesday 17 July What Time Is Kickoff? 18:00 (Local Time) Where Is it Played? Nanjing Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China TV Channel/Live Stream PPSports

Manchester City or West Ham

The second match for Wolves in the summer will be determined after Manchester City and West Ham battle it out in China. The winners from each 'semi-final' match will move on to the final, whilst the losers will play in the third-place playoff.

While it is just a friendly tournament, a piece of silverware for Nuno Espirito Santos' side could do wonders for their confidence heading into the season.