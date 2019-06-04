Barcelona Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Blaugrana Play This Summer

Barcelona's 2018/19 campaign would have been a dream for other clubs around the continent, but not for the Blaugrana.

After securing a second straight La Liga title Barca were humbled in the Champions League, blowing yet another three-goal lead and bowing out of the competition in the semi-final to eventual champions Liverpool. In the final competitive match of the season, Barcelona collapsed against Valencia and lost out on securing their fifth consecutive domestic cup title.

Here's a look at who, when and where the Blaugrana will be playing this summer.

Chelsea FC

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After spending the previous two summers in the United States, Barcelona will head to Asia this time around to take part in the Rakuten Tournament. In the first match, Barca will take on 2019 Europa League winners Chelsea in Japan. The sides have a long history in European competition so the match promises to be a good one.

The last time the two sides faced off was in the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16 in which Barca advanced easily 4-1 on aggregate.

When Is Kickoff? Tuesday 23 July What Time Is Kickoff? TBA Where Is it Played? Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan TV Channel/Live Stream N/A

Vissel Kobe

Buddhika Weerasinghe/GettyImages

In Barcelona's second match of pre-season friendlies, the squad will face off against some very familiar faces when they take on Vissel Kobe at the Camp Nou. Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper are all set to make a return home when their Japanese side take on Barca in July.

The match will be Iniesta's first time playing at the Camp Nou since his departure following the 2018 campaign.