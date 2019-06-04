Crystal Palace Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Eagles Play This Summer

Following a relatively successful Premier League season, Crystal Palace will begin their pre-season campaign in early July.

The Eagles face a challenging summer, with plenty of speculation surrounding the futures of talisman Wilfried Zaha and young full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both of whom the club will be desperate to keep.

Palace will travel to Switzerland when their players return from vacation, and will then play three matches in England before they start their Premier League campaign in August, where they will hope to improve on their 12th place finish from last season.



Here's an in-depth look at who, when and where Palace will be playing this summer.

Luzern

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Roy Hodgson's side begin their pre-season tour of Switzerland when they take on Luzern on 9 July.

Luzern will be stern test for the Eagles, as they finished fifth in the Swiss Super League last season, which was enough to see them qualify for the Europa League qualifiers, suggesting they will be much more prepared than the visitors.

Only two sides conceded more league goals than Lucern last year, and they hope to fare better when they host Palace at their 17,000 capacity stadium.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 9 July What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 (Local Time) Where Is it Played? Tissot Arena TV Channel/Stream Palace TV

Young Boys

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Palace finish their Swiss tour four days later when they take on 13-time league champions Young Boys.

They had a sensational season last time out, finishing a massive 20 points clear of second placed Basel to win the top flight, as well as recording a memorable victory over Juventus in the Champions League group stage in December.

By far Palace's toughest test on paper during their entire pre-season campaign.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 13 July What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (Local Time) Where Is it Played? Stadion Neufeld TV Channel/Stream Palace TV

Bristol City

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

As it stands, there will be a two-week gap before their next senior pre-season friendly, where the Eagles will travel to face Championship side Bristol City.

Following a season that showed real promise for months, Lee Johnson's side will have been gutted to again miss out on the play-offs, eventually finishing eighth.

Similar to Palace, the Robins' starting lineup may look very different next season, with several of their key players linked with moves away from Ashton Gate.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 July What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 Where Is it Played? Ashton Gate TV Channel/Stream? N/A

AFC Wimbledon

George Wood/GettyImages

Three days later, Palace take a trip from east to west London, as they take on League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Former Eagles manager Wally Downes has done an outstanding job since taking over at the club, having just about kept them in the third tier after they were seven points away from safety.

The two last clashed in a 2016 pre-season game, where goals from Connor Wickham, Yannick Bolasie and Freddie Ladapo gave the top flight side a 3-2 win.

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 30 July What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 Where Is it Played? Kingsmeadow TV Channel/Stream? N/A

Hertha Berlin

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Eagles' final pre-season comes against Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on August 3rd.

Hertha have become a solid mid-table team in the German top flight, but are certain to give the Palace ultras a run for their money in terms of generating atmosphere.