Jurgen Klopp Responds to Franz Beckenbauer's Claim That He Should Return to Germany to Manage Bayern

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer, admitting that he's flattered by the Kaiser's statement that he would like to see Klopp return to Germany, however he is tied down to a long-term deal with the Reds.

Klopp has seen his stock rise meteorically since Saturday as he guided Liverpool to Champions League glory, overcoming Tottenham 2-0 in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Franz Beckenbauer wants Jurgen Klopp back in Germany 🇩🇪



“I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern. For me he is one of the world's best coaches."



What comes after Liverpool for Klopp? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XHB3PkC5tZ — Goal (@goal) June 3, 2019

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Beckenbauer praised Klopp and said that he would like to see him return to Germany, admitting: "I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern. For me he is one of the world's best coaches.





“What he started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool.”

Klopp, who left Germany in 2015 after managing Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, was flattered by the Kaiser's praise, however he was quick to dampen any hopes Bayern fans may have had, saying (as quoted by Sport Bild): "I like Franz - and he likes me. But I have a long-term contract in Liverpool.

"If Franz says something like that I much prefer that, as if he would say and think that I can not do anything. However, both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches.

"And what could be in five years or more, I do not know. Maybe there will be completely different coaches that qualify."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

When asked about his side's success in the Champions League and whether he is concerned that stars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk would be bought by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Klopp claimed he isn't worried.





"Well, it was not like one of them said goodbye to me for a long time," he added. "I think the players know what an extraordinary club they're playing for, so I'm not worried about that."





Klopp is under contract at Anfield until 2022, but the Liverpool management are eager to hand him a new deal in order to keep him around even longer and 'construct a dynasty' on Merseyside.