Mesut Ozil Tipped to Leave Arsenal Amid Claims He Told Unai Emery 'You're Not a Coach'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is said to have berated Gunners manager Unai Emery over the club's Europa League final defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week, getting transfer listed after the altercation was seen as the 'final straw'.

Ozil, who started fewer than 30 games in all competitions in 2018/19, managed 78 minutes of the final in Baku and was substituted shortly after Chelsea scored their fourth goal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It is alleged by Fanatik in Turkey that Ozil said to Emery during the game:"You're not a coach," presumably when he was withdrawn and took his place on the bench.

What truth there is to that claim remains to be seen, but it is worth noting that Ozil has been heavily linked with a transfer to Turkey in the past, particularly Fenerbahce and Besiktas, while his girlfriend was alleged to have said in 2018 that she would like him to join Galatasaray.

Born in Germany, Ozil is famously of Turkish descent and appears to have grown closer to the country of his family's heritage since quitting international football last year over feelings of racism and disrespect. He controversially met with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, having also previously done so shortly before the 2018 World Cup.

It has most recently been reported that Erdogan will attend Ozil's wedding in Istanbul this month.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whether any Turkish club could afford him is another matter entirely.

Ozil is one of the Premier League's top earners on a reported wage of £350,000 per week and it has been well established that Arsenal will struggle to find a suitor able to offer a similar contract.

The 30-year-old would therefore have to accept a major pay cut to move on, or the Gunners might have to agree to continue at least partially paying his salary if they are to strike up a loan deal.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Inter, back in the Champions League for a second consecutive year after securing fourth place in Serie A, have been the club most heavily linked with Ozil recently.