Neymar Seen 'Acting Aggressively' Before Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

The allegations of sexual assault against Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar are said to include photos of the Brazilian acting aggressively shortly before the alleged incident took place.

Neymar has already responded to claims against him, fiercely denying that the incident ever took place. He showed a series of messages which appear to be from the woman in question, suggesting that this whole situation is part of an attempt to blackmail him.

Now, according to UOL (via Marca), it has emerged that the initial complaint against Neymar includes several photos of the Brazilian acting aggressively shortly before the incident is said to have occurred.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

The player's response to these claims was incredibly in-depth, in which he published messages between himself and the unnamed woman which, he claims, prove that everything was consensual.

His Instagram video also seemingly featured intimate photos and messages from this woman, although they were slightly altered to protect her identity.





However, this response could land Neymar in hot water, as UOL claim that police are now investigating whether the Brazilian has broken any laws by broadcasting such messages and images to the world.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

The issue is that Neymar appears to have broadcast nude photos of this woman online without her permission, which can lead to a prison sentence of between one and five years.

The fact that he made an attempt to hide the woman's name and identity may prove that Neymar did not intend to cause any additional issues, although there are no specific legal details which can help define what is and is not malicious.

Police continue to investigate the incident, with Neymar's messages used as a means of better understanding the relationship between the two people in question, although there has been no official word of the status of the investigation.