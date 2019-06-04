Tanguy Ndombele Gives Update on Future Amid Transfer Interest From Man Utd, Man City & Tottenham

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanguy Ndombele insists that he still hasn't made a decision over his long-term future at the club, having attracted interest from Manchester clubs United and City, as well as Tottenham.

The 22-year-old made an immediate impact on Lyon's first team when he arrived on loan last season, and Ndombele has only kicked things on even further following an €8m permanent switch from SC Amiens.

The French club are undergoing a change of manager this summer and it's believed that a number of players (including Ferland Mendy and Nabil Fekir) will exit as part of their transition, but Ndombele insists that he still hasn't made up his mind over his future.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"As I told my agents and the club, I’m not fixed yet, I have not made a decision." Ndombele told Le Progres (via The Mirror). "Of course, I would see myself continuing with Lyon. The club will be in the Champions League, but I have not asked the question about whether to stay or not, and I have not spoken with the new staff."

Lyon have decided to replace first-team manager Bruno Génésio with former Barcelona star Sylvinho, while club legend Juninho Pernambucano has returned for a behind the scenes role in the club's hierarchy.

Although Ndombele's future hasn't made a final decision over his future, both Manchester United and Manchester City are eager to bolster their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also believed to want to add some more first-team quality by bringing the France international to north London, although it's unknown if the club can match his €70m price tag following the development of their new stadium.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas has already confirmed that Fekir will leave this summer, with defender Mendy on the verge of a €55m Real Madrid switch.

