Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Bid for Fernandes, Arsenal Eye Double Deal, Everton in Rabiot Talks & More

The domestic football season might be over, but fans have barely got time to catch their breath before the UEFA Nations League and Women's World Cup take over our screens from now until the start of pre-season.

But for most fans (let's face it, it's all of us) the summer is all about transfers and what gossip is doing the rounds about our club.

It's not going to be easy to keep up with rumours that are flying in left, right and centre over the next few months, so here at 90min we thought we'd bring you a daily dose of whispers which have been flying under the radar.

Everton Open Contract Talks With Adrien Rabiot

The immediate future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is still up for debate as the France international prepares to become a free agent this summer.

But Le 10 Sport claim that the 24-year-old could now be on the move to the Premier League, learning that Everton have opened discussions with Rabiot's representatives over a possible switch to Goodison Park.

Rabiot has been targeted by the majority of European football's big hitters, but the midfielder's well-documented attitude problems - he's spent the last four months in PSG's reserves because of them - appears to be making teams cautious over a deal.

Regardless, it seems unlikely that the highly regarded midfielder would drop down to either Everton or fellow rumoured side Real Betis, having been tipped to join Barcelona or Manchester United throughout most of the summer.

Liverpool Will 'Listen to Offers' for Adam Lallana

From one Merseyside club to another, the newly crowned champions of Europe Liverpool are prepared to free up some space in their midfield by offloading Adam Lallana this summer.

The Reds have already waved goodbye to Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno as their contracts come to an end, but The Mirror adds that Liverpool will also "listen to offers" for England international Lallana.

The 31-year-old only started six games across all competitions this season, while for large chunks of the campaign he failed to even be selected as part of their matchday squad.

Lallana's current contract at Anfield doesn't run out until next summer.

Inter Want Former Man City Stars Edin Džeko & Aleksandar Kolarov

Serie A giants Inter want to lure defender Aleksandar Kolarov away from AS Roma this summer, partly due to the fact that they failed to score a direct free-kick all season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serbian's threat from set pieces as a whole is a hot topic for the decision makers at San Siro, as the fact Kolarov is entering the final year of his contract in Italy's capital would make him a low-cost addition.

Kolarov's teammate with the Giallorossi Edin Džeko is also believed to have reached an agreement over personal terms at Inter, with meetings between the two clubs scheduled for later this week to finalise the transfer.

Arsenal Shortlist Sampdoria Pair as Target Makes Transfer Admission

Arsenal want to complete a £37m double deal for Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet and centre-back Joachim Andersen as part of their rebuilding process this summer.

The Gunners are desperately looking to bring new faces to the club despite being on a limited transfer budget, and The Mirror claims that Unai Emery is eager to raid Sampdoria for a second summer window in a row.

12 months on from Lucas Torreira's arrival from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, rumoured Tottenham target Anderson has been lined up in a double-deal which would also see Praet move to Arsenal ahead of the new season.

Belgium international Praet recently talked up a move away from Sampdoria, claiming that he'd like to move to one of Europe's big clubs this summer.

"AC Milan? I read the news, but as long as they are just rumours," Praet said, quoted by CalcioMercato. "I have always said that my dream is to take a step forward. Should it be a good solution for Sampdoria, then I would like to move to a big club in the top four leagues."

Manchester United Submit 'Very Seducing' Bid for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have leapfrogged rivals City in the race to sign Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes after submitting an €80m bid this summer.





Pep Guardiola's side had previously offered €50m for Fernandes' signature which was turned down, but newspaper Jornal de Notícias (via Sport Witness) claim United's offer - split between a €55m fee as well as €25m in add-ons - is 'very seducing' for Sporting.





The 24-year-old is currently away on international duty ahead of the UEFA Nations League, but it's understood that Fernandes will leave José Alvalade Stadium later in the summer transfer window.

Wolves in Pole Position to Sign André Silva

AC Milan are hoping to offload Portugal international André Silva this summer and the Italian press have mentioned Wolverhampton Wanderers as being in pole position for his signature.





Silva is expected to be behind Krzysztof Piątek and Patrick Cutrone in the pecking order when he returns to San Siro, and having spent the last season on loan with Sevilla, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) now expect the 23-year-old to be sold.

The Italian outlet believe that Molineux is still the most likely destination for Silva this summer, although it appears to be for little reason other than Wolves being the go-to club to link with Portuguese players.