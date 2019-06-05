Aston Villa Confirm Signing of Forward Jota From Rivals Birmingham on 2-Year Deal

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Birmingham forward Jota on a two-year-deal, marking their first summer signing since returning to the Premier League.

The winger has joined the Villains for an undisclosed fee and will link up with his former manager Dean Smith at Villa Park, who he had previously worked with at Brentford.

Having spent his entire career in Spain prior to his move to England, Jota emerged as one of the Championship's finest forwards during his three years as Griffin Park, earning him move to St. Andrew’s in 2017 for a club-record fee.

“I worked with Jota at Brentford. He’s a superb, talented player and Birmingham signed him as their record transfer," Smith said on the club's official website. "I’m really happy to have him back working with us. He’s got great ability, great balance and a great eye for both goals and assists.”

Jota is the first of many expected to come through the door at Villa Park, as the club look to build a squad capable of retaining their Premier League status after securing their spot in England's top flight via the Championship play-off final.

Jota said of the move: "I'm very happy to join a club like Aston Villa and I can't wait for the start of next season.

"It's been a long week with medicals and everything else, but it's great to now be a part of this big club. Becoming a Premier League player was important for me and something I've been looking for. This is one of the biggest clubs in England.





"Everyone knows how big this club is. You can feel it every time you play them. I felt it from the other side of the city in those big derby games. I'll take a little more time off now and look forward to coming back and meeting with my new team-mates and the staff and get ready for the Premier League."