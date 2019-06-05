Baggies and Boro Manager Search, Transfer Targets, Villa Move for Hause: Championship News Roundup

It's that time of year again. The football season is over and everyone is spending their evenings and weekends refreshing Twitter feeds looking for the latest news surrounding their respective teams for that much needed football fix.

After an enthralling Championship season that took numerous exciting and unexpected turns throughout, it makes it even harder to adjust to life without the beautiful game.

This summer is looking to be an intriguing one in England's second division. How will the recently relegated Premier League teams manage their respective squads? How will the recently promoted teams adapt to life in the second tier? And how will Leeds bounce back from such a devastating end to the season?

Luckily, it never takes long for the rumours to heat up anymore and we here at 90min are ready to round up all the major and breaking stories as they happen.

Slaven Bilic Favourite for West Brom Vacancy

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

West Bromwich Albion are still on the hunt for a new manager after the shock dismissal of Darren Moore back in March, however, the play-off semi finalists seem to have finally eyed up their number one target.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News, the Baggies interviewed the former West Ham United head coach yesterday evening and the Croatian impressed so much, that he was moved straight to the front of the queue.

Albion are obviously taking their time to get the right man for the job and despite Bilic now being in pole position, Express & Star have reported that the midlands club hierarchy are still very much keen to talk to current Charlton Athletic boss, Lee Bowyer, before their final decision is made.

Middlesbrough Interview Jorge Simao

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

From one manager merry-go-round to another in the shape of Middlesbrough.

The Boro sacked Tony Pulis after just one full season at the helm following failure to reach the Championship play-offs, despite being one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

According to The Telegraph, Jorge Simao has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant role at the Riverside Stadium. The 42-year-old currently manages Boavista in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Simao would certainly be a gamble with him having no experience in English football, however, despite his interview, former defender turned coach Jonathan Woodgate remains clear favourite for the position.

Jake Bidwell Possible Target for Nottingham Forest

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

Nottingham Forest could and should renew their interest in former Queens Park Rangers full back, Jake Bidwell, according to HITC.

Forest have been linked to numerous left backs already this summer, suggesting that this is an area firmly on top of their wish list.

Despite being released from the London club following their below par season, Bidwell was an ever present for Mark Warburton's men throughout the 18/19 campaign, making 40 starting appearances in the Championship.

According to The Times (as quoted by HITC), Forest tried to sign the 26-year-old back in 2017 but now he is available on a free, the Reds may well pursue the option again.

Aston Villa Trigger Option to Sign Hause

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Aston Villa have moved to sign former loanee, Kortney Hause, on a permanent transfer after his successful loan spell from neighbours, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hause spent the second half of the 18/19 season at the Villa, helping them in their eventual promotion back to the Premier League and according to the Express & Star, Wolves had given them the option to sign the defender permanently as long as they triggered said option before Thursday.

It does now indeed look as though the 23-year-old will be donning the claret and blue again next season with John Percy of the Telegraph confirming he will rejoin his newly promoted teammates for a fee of around £3m.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United Boosted by Stephane Bahoken News

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/GettyImages

Sheffield United & Aston Villa have been given a boost in their hunt for Ligue 1 striker Stephane Bahoken, with the Angers forward now being free to leave according to France Football (and as quoted by HITC).

Both of the two Premier League newcomers have reportedly been monitoring the Cameroon international since the close of the season and will be keen to bolster their squads as quick as possible ahead of their first respective campaigns back in England's top flight.

Bahoken registered a personal best season in France scoring 11 league goals over the course of the year and could well prove a shrewd piece of business, with the attacker available for around £8.5m according to RMC Sport.