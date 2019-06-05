Callum Hudson-Odoi to Complete Remarkable Chelsea U-Turn & Sign New Five-Year Deal

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to hand the club a major boost by signing a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign for the Blues, starring in the early stages of their Europa League campaign - before being cruelly ruled out of the final after sustaining a serious Achilles tendon injury against Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, manager Maurizio Sarri's unwillingness to expose him to regular Premier League first-team football saw Hudson-Odoi attempt to engineer a move away from the club in January; with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich lodging a number of sizeable, but unsuccessful, bids for his services.

It seems a dramatic u-turn is in the offing, though, with the Evening Standard reporting that a 'major breakthrough' has been made in new contract negotiations - after Hudson-Odoi turned down new contracts last summer, as well as in January.

Hudson-Odoi's current deal expires at the end of next season, leaving Chelsea worried that he may leave the club on a free transfer unless he agrees fresh terms.

More here: https://t.co/g7ITx4XZmB — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) June 5, 2019

A weekly pay packet of £100,000 per week is reportedly in the offing, with Hudson-Odoi expected to take on a more prominent first-team role at the club when he returns to fitness.

News of an imminent new deal for the young England star is a welcome boost for Chelsea, with Eden Hazard's proposed move to Real Madrid thought to be nearing completion.





The Belgian confirmed after the Blues' 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final that it was "probably goodbye" after seven successful seasons in west London.

His number 10 shirt is expected to be handed over to Hudson-Odoi, whose new contract is expected to be signed, sealed and delivered in the next few days.