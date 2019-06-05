Callum Hudson-Odoi to Complete Remarkable Chelsea U-Turn & Sign New Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to hand the club a major boost by signing a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign for the Blues, starring in the early stages of their Europa League campaign - before being cruelly ruled out of the final after sustaining a serious Achilles tendon injury against Eintracht Frankfurt.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, manager Maurizio Sarri's unwillingness to expose him to regular Premier League first-team football saw Hudson-Odoi attempt to engineer a move away from the club in January; with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich lodging a number of sizeable, but unsuccessful, bids for his services.

It seems a dramatic u-turn is in the offing, though, with the Evening Standard reporting that a 'major breakthrough' has been made in new contract negotiations - after Hudson-Odoi turned down new contracts last summer, as well as in January.

Hudson-Odoi's current deal expires at the end of next season, leaving Chelsea worried that he may leave the club on a free transfer unless he agrees fresh terms.

A weekly pay packet of £100,000 per week is reportedly in the offing, with Hudson-Odoi expected to take on a more prominent first-team role at the club when he returns to fitness.

News of an imminent new deal for the young England star is a welcome boost for Chelsea, with Eden Hazard's proposed move to Real Madrid thought to be nearing completion. 


The Belgian confirmed after the Blues' 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final that it was "probably goodbye" after seven successful seasons in west London.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

His number 10 shirt is expected to be handed over to Hudson-Odoi, whose new contract is expected to be signed, sealed and delivered in the next few days.

