Freddie Ljungberg Set to Join Arsenal First Team Coaching Staff Ahead of Major Backroom Overhaul

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg is set to become part of Unai Emery's first team coaching staff next season as the club prepare for an overhaul of the backroom structure.

The news comes just under a year since the Swede took up the role of Under-23 coach after leaving VfL Wolfsburg where he was assistant manager to Andries Jonker.

Freddie Ljungberg will join Unai Emery’s first-team coaching staff at Arsenal next season. [Times] pic.twitter.com/7iijS0uC4Z — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 5, 2019

His new position at the club will see him advise Emery on the best young talent at the club, with the club knowing they will need to look internally for new talent after being handed a measly £40m to spend this summer. Sky Sports broke the news of the switch for Ljungberg, while also confirming Arsenal's current assistant head coach Steve Bould will make the switch to the Under-23's.

Failure to secure a spot in next season's Champions League has left Emery in limbo, knowing he will not have the financial backing to sign the top players he is after, while equally aware that quality talent are unlikely to settle for Europa League football.

As such, the backroom shake up is expected to enlighten the Spaniard to strength within the club's development ranks - with former 'invincible' Ljungberg having first hand experience with the players who could make the jump up to first team.

James Chance/GettyImages

Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe were sent out on loan to Hoffenheim and Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga respectively and are likely to feature more prominently for the first team after news of Ljungberg's increased presence among the senior squad.

The Evening Standard claims that more reshuffling of the backroom staff is expected to be announced in due course, as Emery looks to set in place the perfect structure for Arsenal to launch another assault on the Premier League top four.