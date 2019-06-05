Harry Maguire Provides Update on His Future Ahead of England's Nations League Fixtures

Linked with a summer move to both sides of Manchester, Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire has admitted talk of a transfer will not affect his performances for England.

The Three Lions take on the Netherlands on Thursday night as they look to reach the inaugural Nations League final.

The Daily Star report that England's World Cup hero, nicknamed 'Slab Head' by his teammates, will not allow speculation to distract him from helping Gareth Southgate's side win the competition in Portugal next week.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Maguire affirmed, in spite of interest from United and City: "When I'm with England I don't think about anything to do with club football. As soon as I wear this badge it is important to focus on England and nothing else.

"So at the moment nothing else will fill my head, in terms of club football. I'm focused on the two games coming up.



David Ramos/GettyImages

"The Nations League is really important. I think you've seen how competitive the teams have been in the Nations League.

"To get through such a tough group including Spain and Croatia is really important and we are the only semi-finalists from the World Cup to make it this far.

"So it's a great achievement and we have put ourselves in for a good summer, one we are really looking forward to."



Getty Images/GettyImages

Maguire finds himself in the centre of a Mancunian tug-of-war, with United long term admirers and City manager Pep Guardiola also thought to be keen.

The England team have the chance to win a first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup over the next two weeks.



They kick-off against the Netherlands at 7:45pm on Thursday.

