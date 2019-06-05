Harry Maguire Provides Update on His Future Ahead of England's Nations League Fixtures

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Linked with a summer move to both sides of Manchester, Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire has admitted talk of a transfer will not affect his performances for England.

The Three Lions take on the Netherlands on Thursday night as they look to reach the inaugural Nations League final.

The Daily Star report that England's World Cup hero, nicknamed 'Slab Head' by his teammates, will not allow speculation to distract him from helping Gareth Southgate's side win the competition in Portugal next week.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Maguire affirmed, in spite of interest from United and City: "When I'm with England I don't think about anything to do with club football. As soon as I wear this badge it is important to focus on England and nothing else.

"So at the moment nothing else will fill my head, in terms of club football. I'm focused on the two games coming up.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"The Nations League is really important. I think you've seen how competitive the teams have been in the Nations League.

"To get through such a tough group including Spain and Croatia is really important and we are the only semi-finalists from the World Cup to make it this far.

"So it's a great achievement and we have put ourselves in for a good summer, one we are really looking forward to."

Getty Images/GettyImages

Maguire finds himself in the centre of a Mancunian tug-of-war, with United long term admirers and City manager Pep Guardiola also thought to be keen.

The England team have the chance to win a first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup over the next two weeks. 


They kick-off against the Netherlands at 7:45pm on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message