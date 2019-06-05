Juventus Set to Sign Promising Sassoulo Centre Back Merih Demiral as Defensive Rebuild Begins

Juventus look set to win the race to sign Turkish international Merih Demiral, after the youngster impressed for Sassuolo during the second half of last season.

Having signed a permanent deal with Turkish club Alanyaspor back in January, the young centre-back was immediately loaned out to Sassuolo in Serie A, where he quickly became a key figure at the heart of I Neroverdi's defence.

However, it has now been revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio, that while the Turkish prospect will indeed be staying in Serie A next season, it will be with reigning champions Juventus, not Sassuolo.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The report claims that a contract has already been agreed between the clubs and player, and that Demiral will cost Juve just €15m, despite Atletico Madrid offering €25m to bring the defender to the Metropolitano next season.





This cut price deal is due to an agreement that was made between Alanyaspor, Sassuolo, and Juventus when the player first arrived in Italy, which allowed the Old Lady first purchase option when Demiral's loan spell came to an end.

In bringing the 21-year-old to the Allianz Stadium next season, Juve will undoubtedly be hoping that the talented youngster will be a fixture of I Bianconeri's defence for the foreseeable future.

Whilst the Italian champions are not short on top class centre-backs, their famed 'BBC' of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli (who is set to retire this summer), and Giorgio Chiellini are reaching the twilight of their careers, and whoever replaces Massimiliano Allegri at the helm next season will need to consider life after these stalwarts of the club.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Despite only appearing 14 times for Sassuolo since his arrival in January, the young man quickly established himself as the key figure in their defence, as well as chipping in with two goals that helped guide his team to a respectable 11th place finish.

Whilst Demiral clearly enjoyed his brief stint at Sassuolo, he will undoubtedly be relishing the opportunity to brush shoulders with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo as Juve go in search of their ninth consecutive league title, and hope to break their 24-year wait for Champions League glory.