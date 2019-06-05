Thomas Partey Would 'Like' Premier League Move Amid Interest From Man Utd & Arsenal

June 05, 2019

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey's father has talked up a summer move to England, backing his son to seek a transfer if he is not wanted at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The midfielder has long been touted as a target for Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal, with both clubs keen to improve their midfields for the 2019/20 campaign. 

25-year-old Partey had another successful campaign under Diego Simeone this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring three times.

The Ghana international has said that his focus, at the moment, remains purely on this summer's Africa Cup of Nations but has not ruled out a possible move.

Partey has a contract with the La Liga side until 2023, but his agent has recently revealed that the midfielder has a £43.5m release clause, which could see him leave Wanda Metropolitano.

And his father, Hon Adjiingo, claims that this son would like to play in England if the right opportunity comes along.

"I personally told him to move on, if he is not wanted at where he is right now," he told Enigye FM, via Ghana Web. "Because he might be wanted at somewhere else and so he will like to move to England if he gets the chance."


The player himself has suggested that he is in no rush to leave Atletico, but he doesn’t know what the future holds.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, he said: "It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave' but for me playing football is what makes me happy.

"I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and work harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

"So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing.

"I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through."

