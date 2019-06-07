2019 Women's World Cup: Picking an All-Star European XI From Players at the Tournament

The 2019 Women's World Cup is upon us, with strength from all over the planet, from Europe, to North and South America, Asia and Oceania.

But what would an all-star XI made up of European players at the tournament look like?

GK - Sarah Bouhaddi (France)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Europe has a number of well established international goalkeepers, from Germany's Almuth Schult, to Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl, Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal and England's Karen Bardsley, but it is difficult to look beyond France's 10-year Lyon veteran Sarah Bouhaddi.

DF - Lucy Bronze (England)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lucy Bronze was named in the All-Star Team at the last World Cup in 2015 after her breakout at a major tournament and has gone from strength to strength in the intervening years, moving from Manchester City to all-conquering Lyon and becoming one of the best in the world.

DF - Wendie Renard (France)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

An imposing and goalscoring centre-back, Wendie Renard was part of both the All-Star Team and the Dream Team at the last World Cup, has been a full international since 2011 and, given everything that she has achieved, is remarkably still only 28 years of age.

DF - Steph Houghton (England)

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

England have taken leaps and bounds forward in the years of Steph Houghton's captaincy, with the Manchester City defender, an intelligent and committed leader, driving the Lionesses to third place at the last World Cup and the semi finals of Euro 2017.

DF - Amel Majri (France)

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Although originally positioned further up the pitch, Amel Majri has made the successful transition to left-back for Lyon. She too is another in this select European XI whose personal trophy case is bursting at the seams after so much club success.

MF - Amandine Henry (France)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Amandine Henry will be the player lifting the World Cup trophy next month if France come good on their vast potential and win the tournament on home soil. The 29-year-old began her second spell with Lyon last year after a spell playing in the United States.

MF - Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Dzsenifer Marozsan the undoubted star of a German team expected to reach the latter stages of the World Cup, as they always do. She won an Olympic gold medal in 2016, and has actually lifted the Champions League with two different clubs - FFC Frankfurt and current side Lyon.

MF - Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Norwegian maestro Caroline Graham Hansen will be playing her club football for 2019 Champions League finalists Barcelona next season after recently securing a dream transfer from perennial German domestic champions Wolfsburg.

FW - Nikita Parris (England)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Nikita Parris is the third rising England star to join the Lyon machine in recent years. She has just enjoyed the best season of her career to date in 2018/19 after scoring 19 goals in the Women's Super League and receiving the FWA Footballer of the Year prize.

FW - Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Vivianne Miedema goes to the World Cup off the back of a record breaking season with Arsenal, scoring more than a goal per game - 22 - in the WSL as the Gunners claimed the title. Not even 23 years of age, she recently scored her 58th international goal in just 75 appearances.

FW - Eugenie Le Sommer (France)

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Last month, French star Eugenie Le Sommer won her sixth Champions League title with Lyon. This is also after winning her ninth Division 1 title and seventh Coupe de France. Only a handful of other players going to the World Cup this summer have scored more international goals.