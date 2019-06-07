Eden Hazard: An Emotional Farewell to a Chelsea Legend

It's happened. It has finally happened. We knew this day was coming for months, but we are finally here. Eden Hazard has officially left Chelsea to join Real Madrid. They're not tears, it's just my allergies.

He may have been flirting with Los Blancos for what feels like an eternity, but Chelsea fans around the world retained at least a little bit of hope that he would have a change of heart. But, he has not.

In bidding goodbye to one of the club's greatest ever players, Chelsea released a video on Twitter of Hazard's journey, from start to finish. How you can fit so much greatness into one clip is beyond me, but there are plenty of memories for us to enjoy.

Opened with the words of fellow legend Didier Drogba, Hazard is described simply as amazing, but that does not even do him justice.

We all remember the excitement of reading his tweet that he was signing for the Champions League winners in 2012, quivering with excitement over the possibilities with the brilliant Belgian amongst the ranks.

I'm signing for the champion's league winner. — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) May 28, 2012

After netting his first Chelsea goal against Newcastle United, fans knew they had something special. The way he could dictate the tempo of the game, leaving defenders in awe with his speed and skill, was a sight to behold.

As the video runs down his success during his seven years at Stamford Bridge, we remember just how much Chelsea owe to him. Two Premier League titles, two domestic cups and two Europa League triumphs hardly feels like enough of a haul with such a talented player, but nobody on the blue side of London will ever doubt what he has done.

The time he humiliated the entire Arsenal defence to score one of the finest solo efforts we have ever witnessed, and when he did similar against West Ham United last season, will always live long in the memories of fans and rivals alike, as he knew how to bring people together over their mutual love for football.

He signed off with an outstanding performance against the Gunners to bring the Europa League trophy to Stamford Bridge, in what was truly a bittersweet moment for fans who knew this was likely the last chance to see him in Chelsea blue.

"Thank you, Eden" does not seem enough. Without the Belgian genius, who knows where Chelsea Football Club would be right now. Through the ups and the downs, Hazard's stardom was always clear.

Now it is time to see what the future holds for the Blues, without Hazard in the squad. Replacing a good player is never easy, but replacing one of the world's finest sounds nearly impossible.

I'm not crying, you're crying.