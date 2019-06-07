Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Women's World Cup on Friday, June 7.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2019

The Women's World Cup starts on June 7, and FIFA will start the tournament with an Opening Ceremony at Parc des Princes in Paris.

French musician and international star Jain will headline the festivities by performing her hit songs, including her recent single "Gloria."

After the ceremony, France and South Korea will face off in the Opening Match at 3 p.m. ET. Les Blues are favored to win the Group A match and will look to go all the way to win the title. If they pull it off, France will become the first country to simultaneously hold the men's and women's World Cup titles.

How to Watch:

Opening Ceremony Time: 2 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1 and Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message