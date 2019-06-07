The Women's World Cup starts on June 7, and FIFA will start the tournament with an Opening Ceremony at Parc des Princes in Paris.

French musician and international star Jain will headline the festivities by performing her hit songs, including her recent single "Gloria."

After the ceremony, France and South Korea will face off in the Opening Match at 3 p.m. ET. Les Blues are favored to win the Group A match and will look to go all the way to win the title. If they pull it off, France will become the first country to simultaneously hold the men's and women's World Cup titles.

How to Watch:

Opening Ceremony Time: 2 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1 and Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

