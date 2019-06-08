Arsenal Make New €48m Offer for Sampdoria Pair as Yannick Carrasco Closes in on Move

Arsenal have submitted a new €48m offer to Sampdoria as they hope to close a double deal for Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet this summer, while January target Yannick Carrasco is also edging towards a transfer.

The Gunners tested the waters with their first approach earlier this week and their bid was unsurprisingly rebuffed by the Italian club, but Arsenal have now come back in with a second bid as they look to finalise their first bit of business ahead of the new season.

Journalist Nicolò Schira has confirmed that Arsenal have increased their offer as the club hopes to seal Anderson and Praet's arrival, increasing their initial bid to €48m (£43m).

Having been unsuccessful with their first offer, Arsenal are hopeful that the new combined bid will be enough to sway Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero into a sale, some 12 months after agreeing to offload Lucas Torreira to north London.

Arsenal are also looking to add some width to their squad this summer, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming the club are 'one step away' from securing their first signing of the summer - Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade in China with Dalian Yifang after ditching life at Atlético Madrid last year, but Carrasco has already made it clear that he wants to return to Europe.

The Belgian recently revealed that he was already in talks with an unknown club over a move, admitting earlier this week: "There is now an offer on the table and the negotiations with my agent are progressing well."

Carrasco is currently away on international duty for Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and he's unlikely to finalise a move until afterwards, with their last match of the summer coming against Scotland on June 11.