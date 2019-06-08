Barcelona Not Interested in Move for Gianluigi Buffon as Italy Legend Eyes Parma Return

Barcelona have reportedly denied interest in signing in the greatest goalkeeper in the history of mankind, as the legendary number one eyes a return to Parma.

No, when we say 'greatest goalkeeper in the history of mankind', we're not talking about Lev Yashin or Dino Zoff or Peter Schmeichel. Don't be silly. We're talking about Gianluigi Buffon - OF COURSE.





The now 41-year-old goalkeeper announced earlier this week, using a myriad of Ernest Hemingway quotes (because why not?), that he would not be renewing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer after winning the 2018/19 Ligue 1 title.

However, despite being now older than most buildings, Buffon in his announcement, also did not specify that he was set to retire from football.





This has expectedly led to every team in the world being linked with a move for the World Cup winner over the past few days; with Barcelona said to have been the frontrunner in the race make Buffon their very, very, verrryyyyy, expensive second choice goalkeeper.





According to Mundo Deportivo, rumours of a famous move to the Nou Camp have now been put to bed by 'top level' sources at the club, who have moved to distance themselves from any potential move for the Juventus legend.





The feeling 'nah not for us, thx' is, according to the Sport, mutual, as Buffon is said to have his heart set on a shock return to Parma.

"WHAATTT??!!!! That would be amazing!!!! He can wear those unbelievably cool Lotto and Champion kits again!!!"

Yes, it is amazing. Don't expect Lotto or Champion kits though, Parma are sponsored by Errea now...which isn't that cool.

Buffon spent a hugely successful six-years at the Serie A giants in their heyday (the late 90s), making a man of the match debut at San Siro at the age of just 17 at the club.

As well as this fairytale return, Buffon is also said (by Gazzetta dello Spot, via the Daily Mail) to be keen to finally call time on his astonishing career by representing Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.