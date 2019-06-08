Harry Kane Admits to Being 'Hurt' by Champions League & Nations League Defeats

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane claims that he's been left "hurt" after suffering a defeat in the Champions League final, then being knocked out of the UEFA Nations League five days later.

The 25-year-old was a major injury doubt for both club and country following a collision with Manchester City's Fabian Delph during the Champions League quarter-finals, but he returned in time for Tottenham's eventual loss to Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano last week.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Kane was also a half-time substitute as Gareth Southgate's England side lost to the Netherlands on Thursday, and the Tottenham star has admitted that these back-to-back defeats are likely going to be playing on his mind throughout the summer.





"It hurts, it hurts a lot," Kane said, quoted by Sky Sports. "Of course, this week could have been so different and as a professional athlete that is all you dream about, you dream about lifting trophies and winning games.





"So it will hurt over the summer, it isn't something you can just clear out of your mind but I think it is important, not just for me but the lads who have had tough years, to refresh as much as possible with their mind and their body.

"Then, of course, it comes thick and fast and before you know it we will be in the Premier League again and we will be talking again.

"But it hurts, there is nothing else I can say. I want to win and the boys want to win and the Spurs boys want to win but it wasn't our week. As an athlete, you have to take that on the chin and the only thing you can do is learn from it."

Didn't go our way last night but so many positives to take from our Nations League campaign. We'll look to finish it off well on Sunday. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/52ZwArD1ku — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 7, 2019

Before breaking for the summer, however, Kane will first be involved with England in a third-place play-off match against Switzerland in the Nations League.