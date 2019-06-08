Jay Rodriguez Available in Cut-Price £5m Deal Due to Release Clause in West Brom Contract

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez will be available to leave the Hawthorns this summer for just £5m due to a release clause in his contract at the club.

Resting on the Baggies ability to get promoted during the 2018/19, Rodriguez negotiated a cut-price release clause last year which would only become active if the club failed to get promoted.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Having had bids of up to £16m rejected for Rodriguez last season, The Telegraph explains that West Brom could now be forced to wave goodbye to their second top goalscorer after failing to make to through the play-offs.





The 29-year-old still has two years left on his contract in the West Midlands, but it now looks increasingly likely that Rodriguez won't be at the club by the time next season rolls around.





Having scored 22 goals and picked up six assists in the Championship alone - only Dwight Gayle scored more at the club - the one-time England international is expected to be in-demand ahead of the new campaign.





With 141 appearances to his name in the Premier League over the years, it would be no surprise to see Rodriguez linked with a step up, especially if it's back to his hometown club Burnley.

Not sure myself what figure Jay Rodriguez’s release clause is, but he does have one. Both @bodenknights and now @JPercyTelegraph saying £5m up front + £5m add-ons. If it’s that low, you’d be surprised if he was a #wba player come the start of next season... — Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) June 4, 2019

He was directly involved in 54 goals throughout his time with the club, but eventually left permanently in 2012 to join Southampton, having previously spent time on loan with Stirling Albion and Barnsley.