Jay Rodriguez Available in Cut-Price £5m Deal Due to Release Clause in West Brom Contract

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez will be available to leave the Hawthorns this summer for just £5m due to a release clause in his contract at the club.

Resting on the Baggies ability to get promoted during the 2018/19, Rodriguez negotiated a cut-price release clause last year which would only become active if the club failed to get promoted.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Having had bids of up to £16m rejected for Rodriguez last season, The Telegraph explains that West Brom could now be forced to wave goodbye to their second top goalscorer after failing to make to through the play-offs.


The 29-year-old still has two years left on his contract in the West Midlands, but it now looks increasingly likely that Rodriguez won't be at the club by the time next season rolls around.


Having scored 22 goals and picked up six assists in the Championship alone - only Dwight Gayle scored more at the club - the one-time England international is expected to be in-demand ahead of the new campaign.


With 141 appearances to his name in the Premier League over the years, it would be no surprise to see Rodriguez linked with a step up, especially if it's back to his hometown club Burnley.

He was directly involved in 54 goals throughout his time with the club, but eventually left permanently in 2012 to join Southampton, having previously spent time on loan with Stirling Albion and Barnsley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message