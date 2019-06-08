Maurizio Sarri Could Leave Chelsea Next Week After Friday Meeting With Juventus

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is 'free to join Juventus' this summer following talks between his agent and the Bianconeri's top brass on Friday.

Despite winning the Europa League and finishing inside the top four last season, talk over Sarri's suitability for the job at Stamford Bridge has continued to do the rounds during the first few weeks over the summer transfer window.

The departure of Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus has seen Sarri thrust to the forefront of contenders to take over in Turin, with the Italian still held in high regard among Serie A clubs thanks to his previous work at Napoli.

Although recent reports had suggested a deal was stalling due to compensation, The Guardian claim that Sarri is now free to secure his move to Juventus ahead of the new season.

The Italian champions are prepared to offer Sarri a three-year contract, while Juventus also believe that they will no longer have to pay any compensation as part of their deal with Chelsea.

Other outlets have claimed that Sarri's move to Juventus could be completed next week.

This latest development, which has come just hours after Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid was confirmed, is believed to have come after Sarri's agent Fali Ramadani held meetings with Chelsea to negotiate his departure.

If true, Chelsea will now be on the hunt to appoint a new manager this summer, although depending on the result of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban it could be the only business they can do until this time next year.

As well as the latest developments with Sarri, The Guardian's report has also listed five candidates to take over at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Derby County boss Frank Lampard and even Juventus' Allegri remain linked with the job, while Nuno Espírito Santo, Javi Gracia and Laurent Blanc are also claimed to be on Chelsea's managerial shortlist.