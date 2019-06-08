Real Madrid Ready to Offer Gareth Bale to Man Utd as Makeweight in Deal for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Gareth Bale to Manchester United in an attempt to sweeten a deal for France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Wales international has fallen well down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabéu and it looks all but certain that Real Madrid will look to move Bale out of the club before the start of next season.

One way that The Mirror believes Real Madrid will do that is by using Bale as part of a deal which will bring down the asking price of Manchester United's Pogba, who is now a top priority after securing Eden Hazard's signature.

It's suggested that United will currently be looking for a £130m cheque this summer before they agree to offload Pogba, but the club's stance over the future of their record signing really hasn't been made crystal clear.

Perhaps the biggest chink in the report's armour, however, is that there have been no signs to suggest Bale would actually be of interest for United.

Although the club have been heavily linked with a move for Bale in the past - most notably during his Tottenham days - the forward's age, injury record and wages wouldn't make him a widely popular addition in United's current climate.





One option for Real Madrid this summer could just be to sell Bale to recoup some transfer funds after their acquisition of Chelsea star Hazard for a reported £88.5m, as well as splashing out a further £139m to bring in Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Luka Jović.

But the player's wages will once again prove to be the deciding factor over his future this summer, as Bale is claimed to be pocketing £600,000-a-week on his current deal in the Spanish capital.