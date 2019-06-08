Transfer Rumours: James Maddison's Future, Andre Silva to Wolves, Tiemoue Bakayoko & More

We're still only in early June, believe it or not, and it seems like Real Madrid are the only club on the planet at the moment who are actually signing players, rather than talking about signing players.

Eden Hazard's transfer from Chelsea is all but wrapped up after years of speculation, so we're going to have to turn our attention elsewhere now. So where's the next saga coming from? Does it involve Teemu Pukki, I hear you ask?

Well yes, yes it does. Buckle up.

Get Ready to Puk, Norwich Fans...

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Teemu Pukki absolutely blitzed the Championship last season. He scored 29 goals in 43 games and was a key reason behind Norwich City achieving promotion back to the Premier League.

But when you're good, that can mean trouble. Or it can at least lead to speculation that clubs like Benfica in Portugal will fancy trying to sign that player for like €15m. That's exactly what's happened here, as A BOLA report that Bruno Lage sees the Finnish star as player with the exact characteristics he wants to improve the Primeira Liga champions.





Might have to stump up more than €15m, mind...

Huddersfield Is Boring, Says Player Who Is Desperate to Leave Huddersfield for Somewhere Else. Anywhere Else. But Maybe Not Celtic, Because He Doesn't Want to Talk About it

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Matthias Jorgensen has called his situation at Huddersfield "boring" - and has indicated he'd like to move away from it...presumably as fast as he's able to.

The Danish defender has been linked with Celtic of late, but refused to comment on the speculation linking him with a move north of the border. He did however have some choice words for his current club, who'll spend next season in the Championship.

Per the Scottish Sun, he said: “I don't really want to talk about that (Celtic). I know that when we come across the other side of this, I'm probably out of my boring situation in Huddersfield, and then when you do, you're hopefully playing again.





"I would like a clarification as soon as possible, but it is also about being able to make the right choice."

Long-Term Wolves Target Put Up for Sale at €25m by Milan

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Wolves have been interested in Andre Silva for the better part of a year, that's absolutely no secret. And while they missed out on the Portuguese (he is obviously Portuguese, it's Wolves) striker last summer as he joined Sevilla on loan, they could have another bite of the cherry this term.

Milan, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, have put the player up for sale at a seemingly bargain price of €25m. They're actively looking to rid themselves of the striker, who scored nine goals in 27 appearances in Seville last year, and Wolves could make a new offer for that type of change.





Why not, eh?

Tiemoue Ba(c)kayoko! Geddit?

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

While Milan are trying their best to flog one of their players, they're powerless to stop another of theirs from leaving San Siro.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, cast off by Chelsea last season after initially impressing at Monaco, spent last season on loan with the Rossoneri. But his deal in Italy is up, and while Bakayoko has "a number of interested clubs" on his tail, his agent has now confirmed that he's happy to reject any incoming offers and stay at the Bridge. They're in the Champions League after all.

"There are some rather interested clubs, we have received so many proposals, but we give priority to Chelsea," his agent said, via Calciomercato. "There is the Champions League and we are looking for stability, Tiémoué has decided to stay in London."

Idrissa Gueye Back on PSG's Radar Despite Ander Herrera Signing

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been the subject of transfer interest for several months. And while Paris Saint-Germain, his chief suitors, have already signed Leandro Paredes and (probably) Ander Herrera, the word from Le10Sport is that they are still interested in signing the Everton man.

Everton, the report says, have not changed their stance on a potential sale of the player - who is valued between 30m and 35m euros - and that they won't budge or consider a sale unless their price is met.

Gueye has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United, because obviously.

West Ham & Arsenal Keen on Signing Bargain Getafe Midfielder Joan Jordan

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Arsenal and West Ham are listed among a host of teams to have expressed interest in signing Joan Jordan, who has a €15m release clause in his Getafe contract.





The two London clubs have been looking at the player for several months (you can look back to March for a link with Arsenal), but the likes of Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal are all on the prowl too for the 24-year-old. Sevilla have been tipped as the club that has shown the most interest, but Marca label the Hammers as their "great rival" in the chase.

West Ham are said to have already submitted a proposal, and while the €15m clause exists in the player's contract, Getafe are said to be open to receiving a smaller fee.

Arsenal had initially seen the player as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

James Maddison Informs Leicester He Wants to Stay Amid Man Utd & Spurs Interest

Clive Mason/GettyImages

James Maddison has told Leicester City he's happy to stay at the club this summer, despite ongoing speculation over interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

United have been linked with every player that ever existed, ever, since finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, while Tottenham are expected to finally spend some money in the coming months after not signing any players since 1901.

Maddison created more chances than anyone else in the Premier League last season, and has seen his value skyrocket since his move from Norwich City last summer.

His current deal has four years left to run, but the player is understood to be relaxed about his future, according to the Sun, while he could even look to agree an improvement on his £50,000-a-week deal at a side who could quite literally finish above United next season. I mean, it actually could happen y'know.