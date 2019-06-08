Trent Alexander-Arnold Set for England Start Ahead of Kyle Walker Against Switzerland

By 90Min
June 08, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be promoted to Gareth Southgate's starting lineup against Switzerland during the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off match on Sunday.

The Liverpool full-back has only ever featured five times for the Three Lions despite establishing himself on Merseyside two years ago, with his last international appearance coming against the USMNT in November.

But after Manchester City defender Kyle Walker failed to impress during England's 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday, The Daily Mail report that Champions League winner Alexander-Arnold will be pushed into the first team this weekend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Southgate's side were the architects of their own downfall against Ronald Koeman's Netherlands, throwing away a one-goal lead after a combination of individual errors.

They'll be hoping to save face against Switzerland, who became the latest victims of a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass when they faced hosts Portugal on Wednesday, in the Nations League third-place play-off match.

Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson is being monitored ahead of the game as there are concerns over his fitness, while Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to an ankle injury.

Eric DierJesse Lingard and Dele Alli will all be pushing for a starting spot on Sunday after being forced to make their impact from the bench against the Netherlands.

Defeat on Thursday was England's first since the opening match in the Nations League group stages against Spain, having scored 20 goals in their eight games since.

Although the Nations League itself isn't up for grabs this weekend, England fans can take confidence ahead of their game with Switzerland as the Swiss haven't beaten the Three Lions since 1981.

