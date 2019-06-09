Alisson Reveals the Tactical Change Which Led to Liverpool's Champions League Win

By 90Min
June 09, 2019

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed how manager Jurgen Klopp changed his side's tactics to help them to become champions of Europe for a sixth time.

The Brazilian, who joined the club last summer to replace the error-prone Loris Karius, helped the Reds reach their record points total in the Premier League whilst also providing a strong base on which to launch an assault on the Champions League trophy.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having reached the final of Europe's premier competition last year with their swashbuckling style, Liverpool have matured this year to add another cutting edge to their play that's reaped rewards for Klopp's side.

When asked what led to Liverpool's victory in Madrid, Alisson spoke about Liverpool's ability to control games more effectively and their improvement defensively, culminating in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final. 

In an interview reported in the Liverpool Echo, Alisson said: "The technical quality [of Liverpool] is absurd, very big.

"We train a lot there [at Liverpool ] and when we regain possession of the ball, we make vertical passes to try and seek out the best option up front.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"From last year to here, our team has evolved a lot. I can control when I have to control and we have worked more on ball possession.

"Because it was very vertical [last season], we would take counter-attacks. This year we were more consistent, more knowledgeable in-game."

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The stopper compared his club side to his national side, who are currently on duty at the Copa America, saying: "At Brazil we try to do that too. They are characteristic of the players wanting to go up, but we have this mix of midfield players who know how to control the game and know the right moment to accelerate, to tire the opponent a little and to manage the match."

This more measured approach in their football led to the Reds keeping 21 league clean sheets this season, conceding a measly 22 goals. 

