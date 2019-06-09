Antoine Griezmann Claims He 'Already Knows' Which Club He Will Play for Next Season

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has said he 'already knows' where he will play his football next season, amid speculation that his long-awaited move to Barcelona could be completed in the near future.

The 28-year-old, currently on international duty with France, has played his last game for Atletico, saying his goodbyes to the club via their social media channels last month in what was supposed to be a sequel to his 'La Decision' documentary from a year ago.

The club vetoed that, since his decision this time around was not to stay put, and he leaves Los Rojiblancos after five years of service and 133 goals in 257 games.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He remains hot property in the world of football, with Barcelona strong favourites for his signature after coming close a year ago. Although he remains tight-lipped for now on where his future lies, he admitted in an interview with Spanish TV station Telematin (vis Sport) that his decision is already made, saying: "I already know where I'm going to play next season."

His words might come as news to club president Enrique Cezero, who said on Thursday that he had 'not the slightest idea' where Griezmann would be going, while praising the striker's commitment to the club.

"Griezmann has been with us for five years and done a splendid job. We have a good relationship. Nice, trustworthy," Cezero said. "I hope wherever he goes he will be treated the same as he has been with us.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I don't know where he's going, he didn't say. I don't have the slightest idea where he will go. I don't think anyone knows."

Well it appears someone does, Enrique...