Jesse Lingard Set to Sign Bumper New Contract as Man Utd Look to Tie Down Best Performers

Jesse Lingard is in line for a new Manchester United contract, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to secure the long-term futures of some of his top performers.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a huge rebuild this summer after Solskjaer admitted that several underperforming players could be sold this summer.

Never say die! We continue fighting through the ups and downs no matter what, thank you for everyone’s support this season I know it’s been tough and I’m sorry but we go again and we rebuild 🔴 #OnToTheNextOne #KeepTheFaith pic.twitter.com/9fRfGKfeSr — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 14, 2019

However, according to The Sun, Lingard will not be one of those to leave the club, as the manager sees him as an integral part of United's future.

As such, even though Lingard still has two years remaining on his current deal, he is set to sign a new £130,000-a-week contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Under Solskjaer, Lingard was a regular part of United's starting lineup, although a hamstring injury in late February saw his involvement in the side drop slightly. He started two of the team's last four games, but came out on the losing end on both occasions.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The decision to extend Lingard's contract comes in a difficult period for United, who face the possibility of losing a number of star players this summer after failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

David de Gea has just one season remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and, with no agreement on fresh terms in sight, the Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. Juventus are often touted as potential suitors, although Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

There is also plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman faced huge criticism from fans for his underwhelming performances in the latter stages of the campaign, with both Real Madrid and, more recently, Juventus said to be keen on offering him Champions League football.

To prepare for these potential exits, United have already agreed a deal for Swansea City wonderkid Daniel James, whilst plenty of big names, such as Jadon Sancho and Gianluigi Donnarumma, have been tipped to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.