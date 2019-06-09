Julian Draxler Responds to Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Rumours Surrounding PSG Midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler has responded to rumours that he is in talks with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur over a potential transfer.

Reports claimed that the Germany international has been offered to the London club for £35m this summer.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Despite scoring five goals and providing his teammates with 12 assists in 46 games in all competitions last season, the French champions are reportedly looking to offload the 25-year-old this summer

But when Draxler was asked directly about an impending move away from PSG the midfielder, who joined the French champions from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2017, made it clear that he had no intentions of moving.

L’Equipe understand Tottenham Hotspur have contacted PSG over a potential move for €40million-rated winger Julian Draxler this summer. #THFC pic.twitter.com/m5r3vzuuHE — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) June 6, 2019

He said, as reported by the Metro: "I cannot say anything about that, because I have no intention of leaving the club.





"I also heard nothing from a club side. I have not talked to anyone, I know nothing."

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Draxler would have been a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the Dane depart Spurs this summer. Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has also been touted as a signing, but Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a £53m bid rejected by the Spanish side. Los Verdiblancos are reportedly holding out for a fee nearing £88m.



Tottenham are looking to make their first signing since January 2018, when they signed Lucas Moura from PSG, with Draxler and Lo Celso being targeted to reinvigorate Spurs' midfield.