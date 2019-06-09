Juventus Consider Offering Lazio Out of Favour Duo to Land £100m Rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus are considering offering Lazio Leonardo Spinazzola and Cristian Romero in their bid to sign midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international is one of the most sought after midfield players in Europe and has previously been linked with Manchester United but it's Serie A champions Juve who have stolen a march on their rivals in recent weeks.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to the Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, I Bianconeri want to get around I Biancocelesti's £100m asking price by including left back Spinazzola and defender Romero in the deal.





Juventus are eager to wrap the deal up as soon as possible, as they fear former Milan director of sport Leonardo could target the 24-year-old straight away should he return to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Spinazzola has struggled for game time at Juve, mainly due to Alex Sandro's presence as the club's first choice left back, and only made ten Serie A appearances in the 2018/19 campaign. Romero has been snapped up from Genoa, although an official announcement regarding the 21-year-old's future is yet to be made.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Blaise Matuidi recently dismissed speculation regarding a potential move away from Juve but there are doubts over Miralem Pjanic's future, especially after the Bosnian publicly flirted with PSG back in May.

Juve are looking to strengthen this summer ahead of their defence of the Serie A title, while they will also be looking for an improved performance in the Champions League. Maurizio Sarri is expected to confirmed as the club's new manager soon after it emerged he was free to leave Chelsea.